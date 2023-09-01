Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.

Friday, SEPT. 1

EVENT 

Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.

I Love BBQ and Music Festival. 3 to 9 p.m., North Elba Showgrounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. $6 per person; ages 9 and under, free. Full schedule of events can be found online at tinyurl.com/57wnczhm

Saturday, SEPT. 2

EVENT 

Mission of Hope Plant Sale Benefit. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 185 Margaret St. Parking Lot, Plattsburgh. 

Legends of the Lake. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. What lives out there in Lake Champlain? Maybe a 40ft lake monster? Come learn about the unique history of our lake and our very own local celebrity, Champ. All ages welcome.

I Love BBQ and Music Festival. 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., North Elba Showgrounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. $6 per person; ages 9 and under, free. Full schedule of events can be found online at tinyurl.com/57wnczhm

Outdoor Skills Series — Hiking 101. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join the Park Naturalist and special guests for a series of programs aimed at the beginner hiker. Each week will cover a different topic such as basic packing and gear, outdoor and hiking safety, basic map and compass, increasing your nature observation skills, and more. Come for one session or for them all. This program is geared toward teens and adults.

Mooers Vol. Fire Dept 65th Annual Labor Day Celebration. 4 p.m. to Dusk, Mooers Recreation Park, Park Lane, Mooers. See full schedule of events at tinyurl.com/3bdf6xzn

AuSable Valley Class of 1978 Reunion. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks. 

10th Annual Fire Tower Lighting Event. 9 p.m., Fire Towers around New York State. Rain date Sept. 3. Additional information online at www.nysffla.org

Sunday, SEPT. 3

EVENT 

41st Annual Olympic Car Show. 9 a.m., Olympic Speed Skating Oval, Main Street, Lake Placid. For full schedule and registration information, visit www.lakeplacidskiclub.com

Back to Church Sunday. 9 a.m., Sciota Church, Miner Farm Road, Chazy. 

I Love BBQ and Music Festival. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Elba Showgrounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. $6 per person; ages 9 and under, free. Full schedule of events can be found online at tinyurl.com/57wnczhm

Mooers Vol. Fire Dept 65th Annual Labor Day Celebration. Noon to 4 p.m., Mooers Fire Department, 2508 State Route 11 Mooers. See full schedule of events at tinyurl.com/3bdf6xzn

Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.

“Speak, Lord, Your Servant Is Listening” Priesthood Discernment Program. 4 p.m., St. Peter’s, 114 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh. Email ogdiscern@gmail.com for more info.

Monday, SEPT. 4

EVENT 

Little Explorers: Butterflies. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under.

Thursday, SEPT. 7

EVENT

Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.

Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided. 

MEAL 

Harvest Dinner. 4 to 6 p.m., Frontier Chapter #203, 263 County Route 34, Burke. $15, adults; $7, ages 6 to 10; free, ages 5 and under. To place an order, call 518-806-1973.

Friday, SEPT. 8

EVENT 

Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.

TALK 

The Bicentennial of the Champlain Canal. 7 p.m., Hancock House Museum, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Presented by Brian O'Connor. Call 518-585-7868 or email tihistory@bridgepoint1.com to make a reservation. 

Saturday, SEPT. 9

EVENT

UFirst Credit Union Shred Day. 9 to 11 a.m., Plattsburgh Main Branch, 274 Rugar St., Plattsburgh. Free, donations accepted. Visit ufirstfcu.net/shred-day for more information. 

Climate Crew. 2:30 to 4 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Climate Crew is a student-led club for any kid in grades 4 through 6 interested in learning more about and helping the environment. New members always welcome. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov for more information.

Adirondack Game Night. 6:15 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Adult-oriented games in a family friendly setting. Free. 

TALK

Forum on Global Migration. 2 to 3 p.m., Elizabethtown Social Center, 7626 US Route 9, Elizabethtown. Hosted by ADK Friends of Refugees. 

Sunday, SEPT. 10

EVENT 

Girl Scouts Love State Parks Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Calling all Girl Scouts, the Nature Center is hosting a special event just for you. Explore Leave No Trace and learn outdoor skills with activities led by some awesome outdoorswomen. Girl Scouts at all levels can earn an ECO badge as well as a patch for Girl Scouts Love State Parks. Activities will be available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a hike from 1 to 2 p.m. Plan on 1 to 1 and a half hours to go through all the badge stations. Girls at Junior level and above must do a hike to earn their badge. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov with any questions. 

MEAL 

St. Bernard's/St. Edmund's Fall Turkey Dinner. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. $15, adults; $10, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under. Takeout available. 

Monday, SEPT. 11

EVENT

Little Explorers: Apples. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under.

Wednesday, SEPT. 13

EVENT 

Caregiver Training. Noon to 1 p.m., Program will be offered via Zoom. Participants may access the session via computer or telephone. For more information or to register, call Clinton County Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620 or email aging@clintoncountygov.com. Guest speaker is Dr. Kasey Stewart, Coordinator for the Enhanced-Multidisciplinary Team, who will be presenting about Elder Abuse. There is no cost to participate.

Thursday, SEPT. 14

EVENT 

Saranac United Methodist Church's 19th Annual Fall Rummage Sale. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saranac United Methodist Church, Route 3, Saranac. All items full price. 

EVENT

Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.

Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided. 

Friday, SEPT. 15

EVENT 

Saranac United Methodist Church's 19th Annual Fall Rummage Sale. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saranac United Methodist Church, Route 3, Saranac. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., items half price; 4 to 8 p.m., items $1 a bag. 

Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.

Saturday, SEPT. 16

EVENT 

Elmore SPCA City Street Drive. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., intersections of US Avenue and Platt Street, Beekman and Cornelia Streets, and Margaret Street and Boynton Avenue, Plattsburgh. 

Saranac United Methodist Church's 19th Annual Fall Rummage Sale. 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saranac United Methodist Church, Route 3, Saranac. All items free. 

Monarch Migration. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Learn about the butterfly life cycle, become a monarch to re-enact their incredible annual migration, and learn how you can help protect these amazing and beautiful insects. All ages and abilities welcome.

Outdoor Skills Series — Outdoor Safety 101. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join the Park Naturalist and special guests for a series of programs aimed at the beginner hiker. Each week will cover a different topic such as basic packing and gear, outdoor and hiking safety, basic map and compass, increasing your nature observation skills, and more. Come for one session or for them all. This program is geared toward teens and adults.

Sunday, SEPT. 17

EVENT 

Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.

“Speak, Lord, Your Servant Is Listening” Priesthood Discernment Program. 4 p.m., St. Peter’s, 114 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh. Email ogdiscern@gmail.com for more info.

Monday, SEPT. 18

EVENT 

Little Explorers: Ducks. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under.

Wednesday, SEPT. 20

EVENT

Outdoor Skills Camp with Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Rec. 9 a.m. to Noon, Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. We will learn a little bit about outdoor safety, map and compass navigation, plant identification, animal tracking and fire building all in one morning. Register here: https://plattsburghny.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=29916

Thursday, SEPT. 21

EVENT

Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.

Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided. 

MEAL 

Ham and Scalloped Potato Dinner. 4:30 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 6486 Main St., Westport. Eat-in or takeout. $14, adults; $6, ages 5 to 12; ages 4 and under, free. 

Friday, SEPT. 22

EVENT 

Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.

Saturday, SEPT. 23

EVENT 

Village of Champlain Sesquicentennial Celebration. All day, various locations in Champlain. A full schedule of events can be found on the village facebook page at tinyurl.com/yyfxpbsn

Seed Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Take a short nature walk, learn a unique seed collection technique, and see how many different types we can find. All ages and abilities welcome. 

Almanzo Wilder Farm's Harvest Fest and Civil War Living History Event. 10 a.m. Almanzo Wilder Farm, 177 Stacy Road, Burke. Craft and farm market vendors welcome. Email farm@almanzowilderfarm.com for details and to sign up. Full event information available at almanzowilderfarm.com/events

Sunday, SEPT. 24

EVENT 

Almanzo Wilder Farm's Harvest Fest and Civil War Living History Event. 10 a.m. Almanzo Wilder Farm, 177 Stacy Road, Burke. Craft and farm market vendors welcome. Email farm@almanzowilderfarm.com for details and to sign up. Full event information available at almanzowilderfarm.com/events

Monday, SEPT. 25

EVENT 

Little Explorers: Trees. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under.

Thursday, SEPT. 28

EVENT

Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.

Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided. 

MEETING 

Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Meet at the Nature Center and join in for the next meeting of the Nature Book Club. This will be a rescheduling of our discussion of An Immense World by Ed Yong. PLEASE NOTE: This program meets both in person at the Nature Center AND online. Please e-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov if you’d like a link to join the discussion virtually.

Friday, SEPT. 29

EVENT 

Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.

Saturday, SEPT. 30

EVENT

Fall Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a special fall-themed scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails. Self-guided Scavenger Hunt also available at the Nature Center.

Outdoor Skills Series — Map and Compass. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join the Park Naturalist and special guests for a series of programs aimed at the beginner hiker. Each week will cover a different topic such as basic packing and gear, outdoor and hiking safety, basic map and compass, increasing your nature observation skills, and more. Come for one session or for them all. This program is geared toward teens and adults.

PUBLIC BROADCAST

TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m.

Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the Adirondack Farm in Peru to learn all about their efforts to turn agricultural waste into renewable energy; followed by the Plattsburgh 4th of July parade, the recent Champlain Valley Quilters Guild quilt show, and the annual Chazy Central Rural School Alumni Banquet.

TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake channel 2, and Charter Channel 192: Champlain Village Board meeting and Clinton County Legislature meeting.

Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday Sept. 11 and 12. 

TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the annual Town of Ellenburg Field Days parade in Ellenburg Center, followed by the 10th annual St. Patrick's parish Car Show in Rouses Point, then the dedication ceremony at the Champlain-Mooers EMS station in Champlain, and a ham radio event at the former Champlain SAC Atlas Missile site, and the Clinton County Historical Association presentation on the Creative Destruction of Plattsburgh in the early 20th century.

