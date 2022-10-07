COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Saturday, OCT. 8
EVENTS
Fall Science. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Take a short walk to see how the trees are doing and discover the science behind the color-changing trees and try some leaf color chemistry. All ages and abilities welcome.
Major Clement Gosselin Memorial Dedication Ceremony. 1 p.m., East Beekmantown Cemetery, 26 Ashley Road, Plattsburgh. Unveiling of monument for the Revolutionary War hero.
Outdoor Skills: Map and Compass. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Improve your outdoor skillset with the fall Outdoor Skills Series. This program is geared towards beginners or those who need a refresher. No experience necessary. Most appropriate for ages 10 and up. This program will include a short walk to practice the new skills.
Outdoor Movie Night. 7 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week’s movie is a world-renowned Japanese animation. A story of man vs. nature, gods vs. demons, a forest caught in between, and a dying warrior who risks it all to help with eyes unclouded by hate. This movie is rated PG-13. Bring your own camp chairs or blanket to sit on.
Sunday, OCT. 9
EVENT
Run with Grace 5K Run and Walk. 9 a.m., 52 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Christmas: From Old to New. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 875, 80 W Main St, Chateaugay. Bring your “like new, but no longer used,” decorations to be offered for sale to the public. Proceeds will benefit auxiliary programs and community projects.
Adirondack Loon Celebration. 1 to 4:30 p.m., Paul Smiths College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths.
Monday, OCT. 10
EVENT
Little Explorers: Indigenous Peoples Day. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week will honor Indigenous Peoples Day by exploring stories told by Native Americans. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages welcome.
Tuesday, OCT. 11
EVENT
Battle of Valcour Commemoration. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Peru Boat Launch, 3930 US-9, Plattsburgh.
Wednesday, OCT. 12
MEETING
‘Trail Towns’ Update Meeting. 3 p.m., Harrietstown Town Hall Auditorium, 39 Main St, Saranac Lake. This introductory meeting is open to all local businesses, community organizations, government agencies, and community leaders. For more information, email info@AdirondackRailTrail.org.
Friday, OCT. 14
EVENT
Kiwanis ‘Stuff the Strand’ Food Drive. 10 a.m., Strand Center Theater, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh.
Saturday, OCT. 15
EVENT
Outdoor Movie Night. 7 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week’s movie follows the journey of a young prince, a baby deer who makes unlikely animal friends and learns the ins and outs of the forest he will one day rule. This movie is rated G. Bring your own camp chairs or blanket to sit on.
TALK
The High Peaks A Century Ago. 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 18 Trinity Pl, Plattsburgh. Talk by author and historian Sharp Swan, presented by the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Free.
MEAL
Takeout Spaghetti Dinner. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Westville Firehouse, 3891 NY-37, Constable. $10.
Sunday, OCT. 16
EVENT
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the Park and enjoy the beautiful fall colors. This hike will be easy-paced and about two miles. All ages are welcome.
MEAL
Harkness Methodist Church Chicken and Biscuit Dinner. 3 to 5 p.m., Harkness Church Hall, 776 Hallock Hill Road, Peru. $10, takeout only.
Monday, OCT. 17
EVENT
Little Explorers: Spiders. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Explore what makes spiders cool and why they are important in nature. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10-10:30, then stay for outdoor playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
MEETING
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Clinton County Government Center, First Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. Requests to address the Board of Health must be received two (2) working days prior to meeting at health@clintoncountygov.com.
Thursday, OCT. 20
EVENT
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES Open Houses. 5 to 7 p.m., separate open houses at Adirondack Educational Center, 711 Route 3, Saranac Lake; and North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone.
MEAL
Harvest Dinner. 4 to 6 p.m., Frontier Chapter #203, 263 County Route 34, Burke. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under. Takeout only. Call 518-806-1973 to place order.
Saturday, OCT. 22
EVENT
16th Annual Hospice of the North Country 5K Run/Walk. 9:30 a.m., Alice Hyde Medical Center Rehabilitation, 187 Park Street, Malone. Registration begins at 9:30, race begins at 10. Registration forms are available at hospicenc.org/events, Facebook, or at the Hospice of the North Country office, 3909 St. Rt. 11. Registration, $20.
Fall Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a special fall-themed scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be approximately one mile on easy trails. Unable or unwilling to join a group outing right now? Pick up a Fall Scavenger Hunt at the Nature Center and go with just your family.
Outdoor Movie Night. 6:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This week’s movie is an adventure written by C.S. Lewis full of wild beasts, magic, and wardrobes. The movie is rated PG. Bring your own camp chairs or blanket to sit on.
Monday, OCT. 24
EVENT
Little Explorers: Bats. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. More creepy animals to explore this week as we talk about the only flying mammal, the bats. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
Thursday, OCT. 27
MEETING
Nature Book Club for Adults. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Contact the Park Naturalist for this month’s book selection.
Saturday, OCT. 29
EVENT
Creepy Creatures Haunted House. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. The Nature Center will be taken over by the scariest creatures that call the Park home. There will be exhibits and activities for all ages – try some edible insects, check out some skulls, see some live creepy crawlies, visit the “Table of Yuck”, trick-or-treat through the woods, and more. Family-friendly costumes encouraged.
Chateaugay Trunk or Treat. 2 to 4 p.m., 8 Iron Ave, Chateaugay. Free.
Champlain Trunk or Treat. 2 p.m., Champlain Playground, Route 9.
Outdoor Movie Night. 6:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Think you’re brave enough to watch a horror film in the woods at night? Test your bravery with this film based on “Hansel and Gretel” and follow them as they stumble upon the home of a witch in the forest. This movie is rated PG-13. Bring your own camp chairs or blanket to sit on.
Haunted Trail. 6 to 8 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Take a self-guided tour through a forest full of monsters.
Sunday, OCT. 30
EVENT
Westville Trunk or Treat. 2 to 4 p.m., Westville Firehouse, 3891 NY-37, Constable.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the Park and enjoy the beautiful fall colors. This hike will be easy-paced and about two miles. All ages are welcome.
Monday, OCT. 31
EVENT
Little Explorers: Creepy Creatures. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Spiders and snakes and bats, oh my. Explore creepy creatures this week at our nature-themed story and playtime. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome. Costumes encouraged.
Friday, NOV. 11
MEAL
17th Annual “Stop and Go” Veterans Day Free Dinner. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Willsboro United Methodist Church, 3734 Main St, Willsboro. Free meal for every veteran and a guest. Call 518-963-4459 or 518-572-5025 to reserve a dinner by Nov. 4.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, Oct. 10, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the annual September 11th remembrance at the Champlain Port of Entry, followed by Jacqueline Madison’s “People of Color in the North Country” presentation for the Clinton County Historical Association, and then NCCS vs. Salmon River varsity boys soccer and Chazy vs. Boquet Valley varsity boys basketball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday Oct. 17 and 18.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at Shute Cemetery in Champlain for a DAR ceremony at a Revolutionary War soldier’s grave, followed by a Clinton County Historical Association presentation on Revolutionary War veterans who lived in the County; and then Franklin Academy Malone vs NCCS varsity girls soccer and NCCS vs. Beekmantown varsity boys soccer.
