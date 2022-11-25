COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Friday, NOV. 25
#OptOutside Walk. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh.
Saturday, NOV. 26
Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Get your family out of the house and go on a guided scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.
Sunday, NOV. 27
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the Park and enjoy the beautiful fall colors. This hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages are welcome.
Monday, NOV. 28
Little Explorers: Hibernation. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. What are the animals doing right now to deal with this cold weather? Find out this week as we explore hibernation. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
Friday, DEC. 2
37th Annual Sparkle Village Craft Show & Sale. 4 to 8 p.m., Harrietstown Town Hall, 39 Main St. Saranac Lake. $3 per person, ages 12 and under free.
Annual Parade of Toys. 6 p.m., Rouse Park, Rouses Point. Caroling down Lake Street, hot cocoa and a visit with Santa Claus as the village Christmas Tree is lit.
Saturday, DEC. 3
Willsboro Congregational Church Annual Christmas Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3199 Main St, Willsboro. Bake sale, crafts, collectibles, wreaths and raffle.
37th Annual Sparkle Village Craft Show & Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Harrietstown Town Hall, 39 Main St. Saranac Lake. $3 per person, ages 12 and under free.
Kent-Delord House Museum Artisans Craft Event. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh.
Almanzo Wilder Homestead Christmas Celebration. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Almanzo Wilder Homestead, 177 Stacy Rd, Malone. Christmas readings, carol singing, children’s craft activities and more. Visit almanzowilderfarm.com/events for a full schedule of events.
Bake Sale. Noon to 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 34 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. All proceeds go to charity.
Sunday, DEC. 4
2nd Annual Schuyler Falls Town-wide Holiday Festival. 1 to 7 p.m., events all over the town.
Tuesday, DEC. 6
20th Candlelight Vigil: The Christmas Box Angel. 6 p.m., Riverview Cemetery, Route 9, Chazy. If you wish, bring a white flower to lay at the base of the Angel in remembrance of your loved one. Any questions, call Pam Moser 846-8304 or Diane Trombly 846-7818.
Saturday, DEC. 10
David Sauther Memorial 8th Annual Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Show. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Davis Elementary School, 183 Webster St., Malone.
Cadyville Community Tree Lighting. 5 to 7 p.m., Cadyville Fire Station, 2122 Rt. 3, Cadyville.
Sunday, DEC. 11
Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus. 8 to 10 a.m., Applebee’s, 80 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh. $8 in advance, $10 at door. Email teddydsm@aol.com.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, Nov. 28, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Zombie Run through the streets of Rouses Point and at the Hairstyles Unlimited Haunted House tour in Chazy; followed by NCCS vs Beekmantown JV volleyball, NCCS vs. Beekmantown JV girls soccer and Chazy vs. NAC varsity boys soccer.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday Dec. 5 and 6.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine captures Staub Spiegel performing his holiday song “If I Could Have Something For Christmas”, followed by the recent Veterans Day ceremony at American Legion Post 912 in Rouses Point, and then What’s Going on Here with Bob Venne talking to Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Kavanaugh. and Chazy vs. NCCS JV girls soccer and NCCS vs. AuSable Valley varsity boys soccer.
