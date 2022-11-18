COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Friday, NOV. 18
EVENT
Thanks for Giving Fall Basket Raffle. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cafeteria Conference Room, Alice Hyde Medical Center, 133 Park St, Malone. Winners to be draw on Nov. 19.
TALK
“Legalizing Medical Aid in Dying in New York: A Community Conversation.” Noon to 2 p.m., Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St., Plattsburgh. Event is free to the community and refreshments will be available.
MEAL
Mason/Star Public Dinner. 4:30 p.m., Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Meals available sit-down and takeout. Tickets $12, adults; $8, ages 12 years and under. Parking will be available along Montcalm Street and at the Hancock House parking lot.
Saturday, NOV. 19
EVENT
Thanks for Giving Fall Basket Raffle. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cafeteria Conference Room, Alice Hyde Medical Center, 133 Park St, Malone. Winners to be draw at end of day.
Fabulous Fall Craft Fair. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Center, 8 Hall Street, Chazy. Hot lunches, silent auction, baked goods. Over 25 vendors from New York and Vermont.
Campfire Cooking. 10 a.m. to noon, Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Contact the park naturalist for this month’s book selection.
Pet Microchip Clinic. Noon to 3 p.m., Elmore SPCA Shelter, 556 Telegraph Rd, Peru. For dogs and cats.
Monday, NOV. 21
EVENT
Little Explorers: Turkeys. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week’s focus is turkeys. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
Tuesday, NOV. 22
TALK
”John McKenna’s Plattsburgh.” 6:45 p.m., Lake Forest Retirement Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh. Presentation of photos of Plattsburgh in 1975, presented by William D. Laundry and Helen Nerska of the Clinton County Historical Association.
Friday, NOV. 25
EVENT
#OptOutside Walk. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh.
Saturday, NOV. 26
EVENT
Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Get your family out of the house and go on a guided scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.
Sunday, NOV. 27
EVENT
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the Park and enjoy the beautiful fall colors. This hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages are welcome.
Monday, NOV. 28
EVENT
Little Explorers: Hibernation. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. What are the animals doing right now to deal with this cold weather? Find out this week as we explore hibernation. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
Friday, DEC. 2
EVENT
Annual Parade of Toys. 6 p.m., Rouse Park, Rouses Point. Caroling down Lake Street, hot cocoa and a visit with Santa Claus as the village Christmas Tree is lit.
Saturday, DEC. 3
EVENT
Willsboro Congregational Church Annual Christmas Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3199 Main St, Willsboro. Bake sale, crafts, collectibles, wreaths and raffle.
Sunday, DEC. 4
EVENT
2nd Annual Schuyler Falls Town-wide Holiday Festival. 1 to 7 p.m., events all over the town.
Tuesday, DEC. 6
EVENT
20th Candlelight Vigil: The Christmas Box Angel. 6 p.m., Riverview Cemetery, Route 9, Chazy. If you wish, bring a white flower to lay at the base of the Angel in remembrance of your loved one. Any questions, call Pam Moser 846-8304 or Diane Trombly 846-7818.
Saturday, DEC. 10
EVENT
David Sauther Memorial 8th Annual Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Show. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Davis Elementary School, 183 Webster St., Malone.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, Nov. 21, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the recent Dannemora ambulance dedication ceremony in memory of Alice Thompson, followed by a visit to Country Dreams Farm in Beekmantown, NCCS vs. Lake Placid JV volleyball, and the annual Thanksgiving Week presentation of Home Town Cable’s all time most popular program: What’s Going on Here with Bob Venne and Jimmy Meseck.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday Nov. 28 and 29.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Zombie Run through the streets of Rouses Point and at the Hairstyles Unlimited Haunted House tour in Chazy; followed by NCCS vs Beekmantown JV volleyball, NCCS vs. Beekmantown JV girls soccer and Chazy vs. NAC varsity boys soccer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.