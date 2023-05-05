COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Friday, MAY 5
TALK
“Learning the Trails: Conquering the 46 High Peaks of the Adirondacks.” 7 p.m., Second Floor Auditorium, Old Clinton County Courthouse, Plattsburgh. Justin Schultz and his daughter Kailyee Corcoran will talk about their journey to becoming 46ers, which started when Corcoran was just 7 years old. Presented by Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Regular club meeting to follow at 8 p.m.
Saturday, MAY 6
EVENT
Granny’s Attic Unique Boutique Indoor Garage Sale. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Peru Community Church Fellowship Center, 13 Elm St., Peru.
Autism Alliance Walk. 9:30 to 11 a.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fairgrounds Road, Plattsburgh. Registration and activities begin at 9:30 a.m., walk starts at 11 a.m.
Food and Plant Sale. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 6486 Main St., Westport.
TALK
“Go Native, Plattsburgh.” 2 to 4 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Presentation on the environmental benefits of native plants presented by the City Climate Task Force.
MEAL
Spaghetti Supper. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Patrick’s Church, 132 W Main St., Chateaugay. $10. Takeout only. Call 518-497-6673 or 518-651-0144.
Quiche Sale. Noon to 4 p.m., American Legion Post #1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. $15 per quiche. Call or text 518-578-3484 or 518-593-7567 to preorder. Proceeds benefit Knights of Columbus #7215.
Chicken and Biscuit Dinner. Noon to 6 p.m., Community Center, 2438 Route 11, North Bangor. $11. Takeout available. Proceeds to help cover cost of funeral for Donald Williams. For more details contact Teena Collette on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/alex.piper.50364.
Sunday, MAY 7
EVENT
Granny’s Attic Unique Boutique Indoor Garage Sale. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Peru Community Church Fellowship Center, 13 Elm St., Peru. All items half price.
Monday, MAY 8
MEETING
Champlain Board of Trustees. 6:30 p.m., Village Offices, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
Tuesday, MAY 9
MEETING
Dannemora Free Library Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Village of Dannemora Community Center, 40 Emmons St., Dannemora. Regular monthly meeting, 4:30 p.m.; Annual meeting, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, MAY 10
TALK
Spring Wildflowers. 2 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Presentation by naturalist and photographer Frank Lescinsky.
MEETING
Fairview Cemetery Association Annual Meeting. 1 p.m., Heidrick-Zaumetzer Funeral Home, 3 College Street, AuSable Forks.
Friday, MAY 12
EVENT
Flower Seedling Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mossbrook Roots Farm, 614 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville.
Saturday, MAY 13
EVENT
Flower Seedling Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mossbrook Roots Farm, 614 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville.
Sunday, MAY 14
EVENT
NY Forest Owners Woodswalk. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bruce Bennett’s Property, 449 Steam Mill Road, Ellenburg. Pre-register with Scott Bonno by May 11 by texting 315-854-7788 or emailing at glenmeal@yahoo.com.
Flower Seedling Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mossbrook Roots Farm, 614 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville.
Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ. Noon, Knights of Columbus, 4253 Main St., Port Henry. $14.
Monday, MAY 15
MEETING
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Clinton County Government Center, 1st Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. Requests to address the Board of Health must be received two working days prior to meeting at health@clintoncountygov.com.
Wednesday, MAY 17
EVENT
North Country Chamber of Commerce Job Fair. 3 to 7 p.m., West Side Ballroom, 253 New York Road, Plattsburgh. Over 50 local employers will be in attendance.
Thursday, MAY 18
EVENT
Saranac United Methodist Church 59th Annual Spring Rummage Sale. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., 8 UMC Rd off of Route 3, Saranac. All items full price.
MEAL
Chicken and Biscuit Dinner. 4:30 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 6486 Main St., Westport. Eat-in or takeout. $12, adults; $5, ages 5 to 12; free, ages 4 and under.
Friday, MAY 19
EVENT
Saranac United Methodist Church 59th Annual Spring Rummage Sale. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., 8 UMC Rd off of Route 3, Saranac. All items half price from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $1 a bag from 4 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, MAY 20
EVENT
Saranac United Methodist Church 59th Annual Spring Rummage Sale. 9 to 10:30 a.m., 8 UMC Rd off of Route 3, Saranac. All items free.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, May 8, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, May 9, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine chats with Barrie Finnegan and Janet Duprey regarding the upcoming North Country Honor Flight’s 2023 trips to Washington DC; followed by the premier girls varsity flag football match-up between NCCS and Beekmantown, and then Chazy varsity girls softball vs. Indian Lake-Long Lake, and finally, Chazy vs. Crown Point varsity girls basketball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday May 15 and 16.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Chazy Central Rural School 1st presentation, followed by a look at the recent Mooers Riverside Cemetery improvements; and then it’s NCCS vs. Saranac varsity flag football and NCCS vs. Saranac varsity boys hockey.
