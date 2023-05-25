Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Friday, MAY 26
EVENT
Walking Tour of the Old Base Oval. 10:30 a.m., 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh.
Saturday, MAY 27
EVENT
The Heart’s Delight Spring Premier Open Horse Show. 8 a.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Rd, Plattsburgh.
Walk with a Doc. 10 a.m., 159 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. Weather location: Champlain Centre Mall food court.
Sunday, MAY 28
EVENT
The Heart’s Delight Spring Premier Open Horse Show. 8 a.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Rd, Plattsburgh.
St. Mary’s 54th Annual Bazaar. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 86 Church St., Champlain. Memorial Day Parade, Noon; Garden Tractor Pull, 10 a.m. (registration begins at 8:30); BBQ, Noon.
Monday, MAY 29
EVENT
Lake Placid Memorial Day Ceremonies. 9:30 a.m., Adirondack Community Church; 9:50 a.m., Elderwood Lake Placid; 10:10 a.m., Adirondack Health Lake Placid; 10:25, North Elba Cemetery; 11 a.m., Memorial Day Parade starts at intersection of Main Street and Saranac Avenue.
Saturday, JUNE 3
EVENT
Spring Mini-Meditation Retreat. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, Essex. Free.
Annual Master Gardeners Plant Sale. 9 a.m. to noon, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh.
Historic Farm and Garden Festival. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh.
Sunday, JUNE 4
EVENT
Historic Farm and Garden Festival. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh.
Lake Placid Community Day. 1 to 4 p.m., North Elba Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid.
Tuesday, JUNE 6
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom. Contact Christina Ransom at ransom@northnet.org or (518) 335-1951; or, on the web at: https://champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Wednesday, JUNE 7
EVENT
Mercy Care for the Adirondacks Annual Educational Forum. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Paul Smiths College, 7777 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Registration, $25. Visit www.adkmercy.org, email krodriguez@adkmercy.org or call 518-523-5685 to register.
Friday, JUNE 9
EVENT
Plattsburgh Relay for Life. 6 to 11 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fairgrounds Road, Plattsburgh.
Saturday, JUNE 10
EVENT
Foundation of CVPH Annual Summer Fundraiser. 5:30 p.m., 32 Arkansas St., Plattsburgh. 70s theme. Tickets $125. Call 518-314-3359, email msenecal@cvph.org or visit www.cvph.org/Foundation/The70s to purchase.
Monday, JUNE 12
MEETING
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain.
Wednesday, JUNE 14
TALK
Travels in Iceland. 2 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Naturalist, photographer and world traveler Holly Chorba will present a slide talk on her travels. Free.
Saturday, JUNE 17
EVENT
Town of Schuyler Falls Historians’ Office Open House. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 997 Mason St, Morrisonville. Free.
Tuesday, JUNE 20
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom. Contact Christina Ransom at ransom@northnet.org or (518) 335-1951; or, on the web at: https://champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Wednesday, JUNE 21
MEETING
County of Franklin Solid Waste Management Authority. 3:30 p.m., Second Floor Conference Room, Franklin County Courthouse, Malone.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, May 29, 7 p.m., and Tuesday, May 30, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the recent DAR Revolutionary War ceremonies at Riverside Cemetery in Mooers and Riverside Cemetery in Plattsburgh, followed by Beekmantown at NCCS varsity baseball, and NAC vs. NCCS varsity boys basketball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday June 5 and 6
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the recent Rouses Point Fire Departent & Auxiliary’s annual awards banquet; followed by NCCS vs. Peru varsity softball and Chazy vs. Lake Placid varsity girls basketball.
