Friday, MAY 19
EVENT
Saranac United Methodist Church 59th Annual Spring Rummage Sale. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., 8 UMC Rd off of Route 3, Saranac. All items half price from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $1 a bag from 4 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, MAY 20
EVENT
Saranac United Methodist Church 59th Annual Spring Rummage Sale. 9 to 10:30 a.m., 8 UMC Rd off of Route 3, Saranac. All items free.
Tour of the Perry Mills Frog Farm. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 145 Perry Mills Road, Champlain. Register by calling 518-561-0340.
Town of Schuyler Falls Historians’ Office Open House. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 997 Mason St, Morrisonville. Free.
Monday, MAY 22
MEETING
Saranac Independence Cemetery. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Methodist Church, 8 Umc Rd, Saranac.
Tuesday, MAY 23
TALK
Redford Glass Uncovered. 2:30 p.m., The Orchards, Meadowbrook Healthcare, 154 Prospect Ave., Plattsburgh. Presentation by Helen Nerska.
Thursday, MAY 25
EVENT
Healthy Senior Living Fair. 1 to 4 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake.
MEAL
Turkey and Biscuits Dinner. 4 to 6 p.m., Frontier Chapter #203 Order of the Eastern Star, 263 County Route 34, Burke. Takeout only. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; 5 and under free.
Friday, MAY 26
EVENT
Walking Tour of the Old Base Oval. 10:30 a.m., 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh.
Saturday, MAY 27
EVENT
The Heart’s Delight Spring Premier Open Horse Show. 8 a.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Rd, Plattsburgh.
Sunday, MAY 28
EVENT
The Heart’s Delight Spring Premier Open Horse Show. 8 a.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Rd, Plattsburgh.
Monday, MAY 29
EVENT
Lake Placid Memorial Day Ceremonies. 9:30 a.m., Adirondack Community Church; 9:50 a.m., Elderwood Lake Placid; 10:10 a.m., Adirondack Health Lake Placid; 10:25, North Elba Cemetery; 11 a.m., Memorial Day Parade starts at intersection of Main Street and Saranac Avenue.
Saturday, JUNE 3
EVENT
Spring Mini-Meditation Retreat. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, Essex. Free.
Historic Farm and Garden Festival. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh.
Sunday, JUNE 4
EVENT
Historic Farm and Garden Festival. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, May 22, 7 p.m., and Tuesday, May 23, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the 26th annual Clinton County Senior Celebration, followed by Chazy at NCCS varsity softball, the Confirmation Mass and ceremony for Sacred Heart, Chazy, and St. Joseph’s, West Chazy, parishes; and then NAC vs. Ticonderoga varsity girls basketball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday May 29 and 30.
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the recent DAR ceremonies at Riverside Cemetery in Mooers and Riverside Cemetery in Plattsburgh, followed by Beekmantown at NCCS varsity baseball, and NAC vs. NCCS varsity boys basketball.
