Saturday, MAY 14
Event
North Country Children’s Consignment Sale. CANCELED, TO BE RESCHEDULED 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Crete Center. Shorts, tees, swimwear, bikes, toys, outdoor play, books, games, baby gear and more. Clothing sized newborn through 14/16. $1 entry for those 18 or older.
MONDAY, MAY 16
Meeting
Clinton County Board of Health meeting. 7 p.m. Clinton County Health Department, 133 Margaret St. second floor meeting room. Requests to address the Board of Health must be received two (2) working days prior to meeting at health@clintoncountygov.com.
Public Broadcast
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday, May 16 & 17.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1: pm & 7: pm, & Tuesday, 8: pm.
Home Town Cable presents the opening of the brand new NCCS softball diamond with the first game vs. Northern Adirondack, followed by a look at Suzie’s Party Planning at the former American Legion Post 767 home in Champlain, Saranac at NCCS varsity track & field, the May 5 ecumenical National Day of Prayer service at Mooers Wesleyan, and NCCS vs. Saranac JV girls basketball.
Tuesday, MAY 17
Event
The Haudenosaunee Creation Story and Sculptures with Emily Kasennisaks Stacey. 6:30 p.m. Lake Forest Senior Retirement Community, 8 Lake Forest Dr., Plattsburgh. Kasennisaks Stacey will share The Haudenosaunee Creation Story and details about the Tsi ietsenhtha (Jee Yeh Jen Ta) Plattsburgh Art Project which features the inspiring sculptures of internationally recognized Mohawk artist Natasha Smoke Santiago. Emily is a key member of the Art Project which is on Peace Point Park at Plattsburgh’s Harborside. For her, the creation story is “the story of our beginning. How we started our journey in this world we now call life.” Kasennisaks Stacey was born to the Turtle Clan of the Mohawk Tribe of the Iroquois Nation, also known as the Six Nations of the Northeast. She has been actively promoting Mohawk history for over 18 years after starting storytelling about the Mohawk people at Momot Elementary school in 2004.
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club meeting. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Meetings are held at Plattsburgh Public Library & on Zoom. Our group helps in improving one’s leadership & public speaking skills, in a fun & respectful environment. For a Zoom invitation, please contact Christina Ransom at (518) 335-1951, or email her at: ransom@northnet.org.
Thursday, MAY 19
Meal
Roast Pork Dinner. Serving starts at 4:30 p.m. Westport Federated Church, 6486 Main St. Take-out and dine-in available. $12 for adults, $5 for childing ages 5 through 12, preschool eats for free.
Meal
Deep Fried Turkey Dinner. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Frontier Chapter #203 hall, 263 County Route 34, Burke, New York. $12 for adults, $6 ages 6 to 12, 5 and under free. The menu is Deep Fried Turkey, salads, baked beans, a roll and desert. TAKE OUT ONLY! To place an order call 518-232-1881.
Friday, MAY 20
Event
World Central Kitchen fundraiser. 5 to 7 p.m. Keene Valley Congregational Church and Adirondack Friends. A pulled pork dinner that includes Ukranian dishes. Takeout and vegan dishes available. Proceeds to help Ukrainian refugees. Suggested donations: $15 for adults, $9 for children and free for children 3 and younger.
Event
City of Plattsburgh Community Bike Ride. 6 p.m. Meeting point at Durkee Street parking lot. Riders can choose 4 mile or 6 mile route to showcase phase two of the Saranac River trail for Bike to Work Day. Free to public. Riders can view route at mapmyride.com/routes/view/4977389872. For more details, visit the City of Plattsburgh’s Facebook page.
Friday, MAY 27
Meal
Public Roast Turkey Breast Dinner. Starts at 4:30 p.m. Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St. Tickets sold at door and are $12 for adults, $8 for children 12 and younger. Sponsored jointly by the members of Mount Defiance Lodge No. 794, F. & a.m. and Fort Ticonderoga Chapter No. 263, Order of the Eastern Star will be served ON A TAKE-OUT BASIS ONLY. Parking for pick-up will be available along Montcalm Street and at the Hancock House parking lot.
Saturday, JUNE 4
Event
16th annual Hendrickson Hatch Fly Fishing Tournament. June 4 through 5. Malone, Salmon River, trophy trout stream. For more information and registration, visit hendricksonhatch.org or malonerevitalization.com or call (518) 521-3226. Facebook: Hendrickson Hatch Fly Fishing Tournament.
Tuesday, JUNE 7
MEETING
Saturday, JUNE 21
