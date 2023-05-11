COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Friday, MAY 12
Flower Seedling Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mossbrook Roots Farm, 614 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville.
Saturday, MAY 13
Granny’s Attic Indoor Garage Sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13 Elm St., Peru. Bag sale ($1 and $3) for remaining items. Larger items deep discounts. Peru Community Church Fellowship Center.
Flower Seedling Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mossbrook Roots Farm, 614 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville.
Pancake Breakfast. 9 to 11 a.m., North Country School/Camp Treetops, 4382 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. Free.
Sunday, MAY 14
NY Forest Owners Woodswalk. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bruce Bennett’s Property, 449 Steam Mill Road, Ellenburg. Pre-register with Scott Bonno by May 11 by texting 315-854-7788 or emailing at glenmeal@yahoo.com.
Flower Seedling Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mossbrook Roots Farm, 614 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville.
Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ. Noon, Knights of Columbus, 4253 Main St., Port Henry. $14.
Monday, MAY 15
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Clinton County Government Center, 1st Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. Requests to address the Board of Health must be received two working days prior to meeting at health@clintoncountygov.com.
Tuesday, MAY 16
Amazing Stories of the Women of the Delord House. 6:45 p.m., Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest, Plattsburgh. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, MAY 17
North Country Chamber of Commerce Job Fair. 3 to 7 p.m., West Side Ballroom, 253 New York Road, Plattsburgh. Over 50 local employers will be in attendance.
Thursday, MAY 18
Saranac United Methodist Church 59th Annual Spring Rummage Sale. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., 8 UMC Rd off of Route 3, Saranac. All items full price.
Chicken and Biscuit Dinner. 4:30 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 6486 Main St., Westport. Eat-in or takeout. $12, adults; $5, ages 5 to 12; free, ages 4 and under.
Friday, MAY 19
Saranac United Methodist Church 59th Annual Spring Rummage Sale. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., 8 UMC Rd off of Route 3, Saranac. All items half price from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $1 a bag from 4 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, MAY 20
Saranac United Methodist Church 59th Annual Spring Rummage Sale. 9 to 10:30 a.m., 8 UMC Rd off of Route 3, Saranac. All items free.
Tour of the Perry Mills Frog Farm. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 145 Perry Mills Road, Champlain. Register by calling 518-561-0340.
Monday, MAY 22
Saranac Independence Cemetery. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Methodist Church, 8 Umc Rd, Saranac.
Tuesday, MAY 23
Redford Glass Uncovered. 2:30 p.m., The Orchards, Meadowbrook Healthcare, 154 Prospect Ave., Plattsburgh. Presentation by Helen Nerska.
Thursday, MAY 25
Healthy Senior Living Fair. 1 to 4 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake.
Turkey and Biscuits Dinner. 4 to 6 p.m., Frontier Chapter #203 Order of the Eastern Star, 263 County Route 34, Burke. Takeout only. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; 5 and under free.
Friday, MAY 26
Walking Tour of the Old Base Oval. 10:30 a.m., 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh.
Saturday, MAY 27
The Heart’s Delight Spring Premier Open Horse Show. 8 a.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Rd, Plattsburgh.
Sunday, MAY 28
The Heart’s Delight Spring Premier Open Horse Show. 8 a.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Rd, Plattsburgh.
Saturday, JUNE 3
Historic Farm and Garden Festival. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh.
Sunday, JUNE 4
Historic Farm and Garden Festival. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday May 15 and 16.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Chazy Central Rural School 1st presentation, followed by a look at the recent Mooers Riverside Cemetery improvements; and then it’s NCCS vs. Saranac varsity flag football and NCCS vs. Saranac varsity boys hockey.
