COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Friday, MARCH 31
MEAL
Fish Fry. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., or until supplies last, Sacred Heart Church Parish Center, 8 Hall St, Chazy. Adults, $15; Ages 5 to 12, $9. All takeout $15.
Saturday, APRIL 1
EVENT
Wiggly Worms. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Come learn everything you never knew you wanted to know about worms and get up close and personal with some of our wiggly worm friends. All ages welcome.
Earthworms, Vermicomposting and Invasive Species. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. How do worms function in wild ecosystems? Come learn about worm biology, the huge impact worms can have on their environment, and what this means for the health of New York forests. Plus, a brief introduction to worm composting. This program is most appropriate for adults.
9th Annual Easter Raffle. 6 p.m., Mooers Volunteer Fire Department, 2508 US Route 11, Mooers. Buffet dinner to follow raffle.
Sunday, APRIL 2
MEAL
Palm Sunday Brunch. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Holy Angels Hall, Devils Den Road, Altona. $15, adults; $8, ages 6 to 12; Free, ages 5 and under.
Monday, APRIL 3
EVENT
Little Explorers: Wiggly Worms. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week’s theme will be worms. Go on a worm hunt and get up close and personal with some of our wiggly garden friends. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime.
Tuesday, APRIL 4
EVENT
Celebrate Schuyler Falls’ 175th Birthday. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historians’ Office Open House, Town of Schuyler Falls, 997 Mason St, Morrisonville. Enjoy a piece of birthday cake and stop in to the town hall anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to see displays, share stories, and more at this first event of the town’s 175th anniversary celebration.
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom videoconferencing. Find more information by emailing ransom@northnet.org, calling 518-335-1951 or visiting champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Friday, APRIL 7
TALK
“Arctic Adventure.” 7 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room, Old Clinton County Courthouse, Plattsburgh. Ray and Lola Johnson will present on their two weeks exploring the Northwest Territories. Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club business meeting to follow.
Saturday, APRIL 8
EVENT
CVPH Annual Easter Egg Hunt. 10 a.m., front lawn, CVPH, 75 Beekman St., Plattsburgh. Free and open to kids ages 10 and under.
Nature Walk: Signs of Spring. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for an approximately one mile walk on the park trails to look for changes that are occurring throughout the park and see what our wildlife is doing to get ready for spring. All ages and abilities welcome.
Sunday, APRIL 9
EVENT
Guided Hike. 3 to 4 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2-3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
Monday, APRIL 10
EVENT
Little Explorers: Eggs. 3 to 4 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 0-5! What kinds of animals lay eggs? Where would you go to look for some? Come for egg-themed stories, songs, and art projects from 10-10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime!
Saturday, APRIL 15
EVENT
Spring Scavenger Hunt. Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Get your family out of the house and join a guided scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday,April 3, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, April 4, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at Christ & St. John’s church for the annual ecumenical Stations of the Cross, followed by a couple of seasonal Gordie Little Classics: The Shroud of Turin with Deacon Noel Hinerth and a Tour of the Holy Land with Fr. William Gordon and friends.; and finally, JV boys basketball featuring NAC and NCCS.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday April 10 and 11.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the NCCS vs. Plattsburgh JV boys basketball game, followed by a look at Dick and Pam Boulerice’s hidden garden in Mooers, Chazy vs. Boquet Valley varsity boys basketball and NCCS vs. Plattsburgh varsity girls basketball.
