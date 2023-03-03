COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Friday, MARCH 3
MEETING
Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. 7 p.m., Old Clinton County Courthouse, Plattsburgh. Presentation on locally historic mosaic murals by Bucky Seiden followed by the club’s business meeting at 8 p.m.
Saturday, MARCH 4
EVENT
Busy Beavers. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to learn about these amazing animal engineers on a short walk to look for signs of their winter activities. All ages and abilities welcome.
Sunday, MARCH 5
EVENT
Lake Champlain Appaloosa Club. Noon, Rainbow Banquet Hall, 47 Woods Falls Road, Altona.
Monday, MARCH 6
EVENT
Little Explorers: Wind. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10-10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week, we’ll be building kites.
Tuesday, MARCH 7
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom videoconferencing. Find more information by emailing ransom@northnet.org, calling 518-335-1951 or visiting champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Saturday, MARCH 11
EVENT
Garden Tool and Kitchen Knife Sharpening Class. 10 a.m. to noon, Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru. Each participant should bring a tool or knife to sharpen. Email jmw442@cornell.edu or call 518-561-7451 to register.
Leprechaun Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. A mischievous leprechaun has hidden his gold on the trails around the Nature Center. Come get your own map and list of clues and set-off to search for the treasure. Exchange your “gold” for prizes back at the Nature Center. The park naturalist will be available to help with map reading and assist in the hunt. Pick up your map any time between 10 a.m. and noon, prizes available until 12:30 p.m. All ages and abilities welcome.
Shamrock & Roll. 6 to 9 p.m., West Side Ballroom, 253 New York Road, Plattsburgh. Irish-themed celebration featuring beer, wine and gourmet food tastings, with live entertainment from Bruce Patenaude and the 3 B’s.Tickets are $50 each, and tables can be reserved. Get tickets at tickets@cviarc.org or by calling 518-324-8176. To benefit the ARC Foundation.
MEETING
Climate Crew Interest Meeting. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Do you have a student in 4th, 5th, or 6th grade who is interested in learning more about and helping the environment? Come to this new club, started by two 5th graders from Beekmantown and Morrisonville Elementaries. Come find out more at this first meeting.
Sunday, MARCH 12
EVENT
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. If there is a lot of snow, the walk will become a snowshoe excursion. Snowshoes can be lent out and beginners are always welcome.
Monday, MARCH 13
EVENT
Little Explorers: Clover. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10-10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. Come learn more about clover and its importance to wildlife.
Saturday, MARCH 18
EVENT
World Water Day. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Champlain Centre Mall, 60 Smithfield Blvd., Plattsburgh. Join the Lake Champlain Basin Program, us, and 20 other organizations to learn about water conservation and the Lake Champlain watershed with fun hands-on activities and information.
MEAL
Chicken and Biscuit Dinner. 4 to 7 p.m., Mooers Fire Department, 2508 US-11, Mooers. $10, adults; $7, ages 6 to 12; ages 5 and under, free. Proceeds to benefit Mooers United Methodist Church.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, March 6, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, March 7, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at NCCS, as the boys’ varsity basketball squad entertains the NAC Bobcats; followed by Lake Placid vs. NCCS varsity boys soccer and Keene Central varsity girls soccer vs. Chazy at George Brendler Field.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday March 6 and 7.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Chazy vs. Schroon Lake modified boys basketball game, followed by NCCS vs. Rice varsity girls basketball, NAC vs. NCCS JV volleyball and CCRS vs. Keene Central varsity boys soccer at George Brendler Field.
