FRIDAY, MARCH 25
Event
Elmore SPCA Easter raffle. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Keeseville Stewart’s Shop.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
Event
Elmore SPCA Easter raffle. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Peru Stewart’s Shop.
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
Event
Spring track auction. Bidding starts noon. Rainbow Banquet Hall, 47 Woods Falls Road, Altona. Featuring waterproof sheets, show and work equipment, everyday barn supplies. Viewers can come earlier than noon to get numbers and view the selection. Food and beverages available to purchase.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Event
Elmore SPCA Easter raffle. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. West Plattsburgh Stewart’s Shop.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Event
Elmore SPCA Easter raffle. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chazy Stewart’s Shop.