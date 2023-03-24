COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Saturday, MARCH 25
EVENT
Signs of Spring Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. The first official day of Spring on the calendar is March 20, but are we seeing signs of it outside yet? Join a short walk to find some of nature’s signs of Spring.
Spring Craft Fair. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Placid High School, 34 School St., Lake Placid. Over 40 vendors. $2 admission, ages 10 and under, free.
Sunday, MARCH 26
EVENT
6th Annual Derek Genereux Easter Egg Hunt. 11 a.m., VFW Post 1418, 600 St. Johns Road, Champlain. Bring a no-perishable food item to be entered into raffle. Free entry.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. If there is a lot of snow, the walk will become a snowshoe excursion. Snowshoes can be lent out and beginners are always welcome.
Monday, MARCH 27
EVENT
Little Explorers: Snails. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10-10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. Snails are more interesting than you would think. We’ll explore these house-carrying mollusks this week.
CVPH Blood Drive. 3 to 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine’s Parish Center, 3030 Main St. in Peru.
Tuesday, MARCH 28
EVENT
Whiteface Mountain Visit. 10 a.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Gondola ride to top of Little Whiteface Mountain followed by a ride on kick-sleds on Mirror Lake. $20. Open to all members of the public aged 55 and over and fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Lunch will be $8 plus tax and tip. RSVP by calling 518-891-7117 or emailing activities@saranacvillage.com to attend.
Thursday, MARCH 30
TALK
Book Talk with Joy Demarse. Champlain Meeting House 11175 Route 9, Champlain. Talk by author of “Nine Days a Soldier.”
Friday, MARCH 31
MEAL
Fish Fry. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., or until supplies last, Sacred Heart Church Parish Center, 8 Hall St, Chazy. Adults, $15; Ages 5 to 12, $9. All takeout $15.
Saturday, APRIL 1
EVENT
9th Annual Easter Raffle. 6 p.m., Mooers Volunteer Fire Department, 2508 US Route 11, Mooers. Buffet dinner to follow raffle.
Sunday, APRIL 2
MEAL
Palm Sunday Brunch. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Holy Angels Hall, Devils Den Road, Altona. $15, adults; $8, ages 6 to 12; Free, ages 5 and under.
Tuesday, APRIL 4
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom videoconferencing. Find more information by emailing ransom@northnet.org, calling 518-335-1951 or visiting champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Friday, APRIL 7
TALK
“Arctic Adventure.” 7 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room, Old Clinton County Courthouse, Plattsburgh. Ray and Lola Johnson will present on their two weeks exploring the Northwest Territories. Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club business meeting to follow.
Saturday, APRIL 8
EVENT
CVPH Annual Easter Egg Hunt. 10 a.m., front lawn, CVPH, 75 Beekman St., Plattsburgh. Free and open to kids ages 10 and under.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, March 27, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, March 28, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine follows along as an NBC news crew tours the northern border in Mooers and Champlain; followed by cast interviews with NCCS students involved with the upcoming Wizard of Oz productions, and then it’s Chazy vs. Keene varsity boys basketball and NCCS vs. Saranac varsity boys basketball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday April 3 and 4.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at Christ & St. John’s church for the annual ecumenical Stations of the Cross, followed by a couple of seasonal Gordie Little Classics: The Shroud of Turin with Deacon Noel Hinerth and a Tour of the Holy Land with Fr. William Gordon and friends.; and finally, JV boys basketball featuring NAC and NCCS.
