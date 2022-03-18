Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
Meeting
Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club meeting. 7 p.m. Second floor of old Clinton County Courthouse. SUNY Plattsburgh Associate Professor of Environmental Science Dr. Danielle Garneau will present her research on microplastic pollution in Lake Champlain and the effects on the lake's food web. Public is invited. Because the building's front door is locked, please use the Court Street entrance.
MONDAY, MARCH 21
Meeting
Clinton County Board of Health meeting. 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the meeting will not be open to the public. Members of the public who would like to express their concerns or comments can email health@clintoncountygov.com. Requests to address the Board of Health must be received two working days before the meeting at health@clintoncountygov.com.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
Event
Elmore SPCA Easter raffle. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Keeseville Stewart's Shop.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
Event
Elmore SPCA Easter raffle. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Peru Stewart's Shop.
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
Event
Spring track auction. Bidding starts noon. Rainbow Banquet Hall, 47 Woods Falls Road, Altona. Featuring waterproof sheets, show and work equipment, everyday barn supplies. Viewers can come earlier than noon to get numbers and view the selection. Food and beverages available to purchase.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Event
Elmore SPCA Easter raffle. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. West Plattsburgh Stewart's Shop.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Event
Elmore SPCA Easter raffle. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chazy Stewart's Shop.
