Saturday, MARCH 18
EVENT
World Water Day. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Champlain Centre Mall, 60 Smithfield Blvd., Plattsburgh. Join the Lake Champlain Basin Program, us, and 20 other organizations to learn about water conservation and the Lake Champlain watershed with fun hands-on activities and information.
MEAL
Chicken and Biscuit Dinner. 4 to 7 p.m., Mooers Fire Department, 2508 US-11, Mooers. $10, adults; $7, ages 6 to 12; ages 5 and under, free. Proceeds to benefit Mooers United Methodist Church.
Spaghetti Dinner. 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Augustine’s Parish Center, 3035 N Main St., Peru. Eat-in or takeout. $10, $5 for ages 12 and under.
Monday, MARCH 20
EVENT
Little Explorers: Rabbits. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10-10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week we’ll explore our favorite springtime animal, the rabbits.
MEETING
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Clinton County Government Center, First Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.
Tuesday, MARCH 21
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom videoconferencing. Find more information by emailing ransom@northnet.org, calling 518-335-1951 or visiting champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Thursday, MARCH 23
MEETING
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Meet at the Nature Center and join in for the next meeting of the Nature Book Club. This month’s book is “Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park.” Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read the book. This program meets in person and online. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov to receive a link to join virtually.
Saturday, MARCH 25
EVENT
Signs of Spring Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. The first official day of Spring on the calendar is March 20, but are we seeing signs of it outside yet? Join a short walk to find some of nature’s signs of Spring.
Spring Craft Fair. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Placid High School, 34 School St., Lake Placid. Over 40 vendors. $2 admission, ages 10 and under, free.
Sunday, MARCH 26
EVENT
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. If there is a lot of snow, the walk will become a snowshoe excursion. Snowshoes can be lent out and beginners are always welcome.
Monday, MARCH 27
EVENT
Little Explorers: Snails. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10-10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. Snails are more interesting than you would think. We’ll explore these house-carrying mollusks this week.
CVPH Blood Drive. 3 to 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine’s Parish Center, 3030 Main St. in Peru.
Tuesday, MARCH 28
EVENT
Whiteface Mountain Visit. 10 a.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Gondola ride to top of Little Whiteface Mountain followed by a ride on kick-sleds on Mirror Lake. $20. Open to all members of the public aged 55 and over and fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Lunch will be $8 plus tax and tip. RSVP by calling 518-891-7117 or emailing activities@saranacvillage.com to attend.
Thursday, MARCH 30
TALK
Book Talk with Joy Demarse. Champlain Meeting House 11175 Route 9, Champlain. Talk by author of “Nine Days a Soldier.”
Friday, MARCH 31
MEAL
Fish Fry. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., or until supplies last, Sacred Heart Church Parish Center, 8 Hall St, Chazy. Adults, $15; Ages 5 to 12, $9. All takeout $15.
Saturday, APRIL 1
EVENT
9th Annual Easter Raffle. 6 p.m., Mooers Volunteer Fire Department, 2508 US Route 11, Mooers. Buffet dinner to follow raffle.
Sunday, APRIL 2
MEAL
Palm Sunday Brunch. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Holy Angels Hall, Devils Den Road, Altona. $15, adults; $8, ages 6 to 12; Free, ages 5 and under.
Tuesday, APRIL 4
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom videoconferencing. Find more information by emailing ransom@northnet.org, calling 518-335-1951 or visiting champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Friday, APRIL 7
TALK
“Arctic Adventure.” 7 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room, Old Clinton County Courthouse, Plattsburgh. Ray and Lola Johnson will present on their two weeks exploring the Northwest Territories. Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club business meeting to follow.
Tuesday, APRIL 18
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom videoconferencing. Find more information by emailing ransom@northnet.org, calling 518-335-1951 or visiting champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Sunday, APRIL 23
EVENT
Garage Sale for Relay for Life. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Holy Cross Parish Center Gym, 4917 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, March 20, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, March 21, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Senior Night event for the NCCS cross country team, as they host Beekmantown and Saranac; followed by Chazy vs. Keene modified boys basketball, Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown JV and varsity girls basketball, and NCCS vs Rice Academy varsity hockey from the Rouses Point Civic Center.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Wednesday, March 22.
3/13 Champlain Village Board meeting and 3/14 Champlain Town Board meeting.
