COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Friday, MARCH 3
MEETING
Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. 7 p.m., Old Clinton County Courthouse, Plattsburgh. Presentation on locally historic mosaic murals by Bucky Seiden followed by the club’s business meeting at 8 p.m.
Saturday, MARCH 11
EVENT
Garden Tool and Kitchen Knife Sharpening Class. 10 a.m. to noon, Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru. Each participant should bring a tool or knife to sharpen. Email jmw442@cornell.edu or call 518-561-7451 to register.
Leprechaun Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. A mischievous leprechaun has hidden his gold on the trails around the Nature Center. Come get your own map and list of clues and set-off to search for the treasure. Exchange your “gold” for prizes back at the Nature Center. The park naturalist will be available to help with map reading and assist in the hunt. Pick up your map any time between 10 a.m. and noon, prizes available until 12:30 p.m. All ages and abilities welcome.
Shamrock & Roll. 6 to 9 p.m., West Side Ballroom, 253 New York Road, Plattsburgh. Irish-themed celebration featuring beer, wine and gourmet food tastings, with live entertainment from Bruce Patenaude and the 3 B’s.Tickets are $50 each, and tables can be reserved. Get tickets at tickets@cviarc.org or by calling 518-324-8176. To benefit the ARC Foundation.
MEETING
Climate Crew Interest Meeting. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Do you have a student in 4th, 5th, or 6th grade who is interested in learning more about and helping the environment? Come to this new club, started by two 5th graders from Beekmantown and Morrisonville Elementaries. Come find out more at this first meeting.
Sunday, MARCH 12
EVENT
American Legion Open House. 1 to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 326, 2710 Main St, Lake Placid.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. If there is a lot of snow, the walk will become a snowshoe excursion. Snowshoes can be lent out and beginners are always welcome.
Monday, MARCH 13
EVENT
Little Explorers: Clover. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10-10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. Come learn more about clover and its importance to wildlife.
Thursday, MARCH 16
MEAL
St. Patrick’s Corn Beef Dinner. 4 to 7 p.m. or until supplies gone, Peru Memorial VFW, 710 Pleasant St., Peru. $14.
Saturday, MARCH 18
EVENT
World Water Day. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Champlain Centre Mall, 60 Smithfield Blvd., Plattsburgh. Join the Lake Champlain Basin Program, us, and 20 other organizations to learn about water conservation and the Lake Champlain watershed with fun hands-on activities and information.
MEAL
Chicken and Biscuit Dinner. 4 to 7 p.m., Mooers Fire Department, 2508 US-11, Mooers. $10, adults; $7, ages 6 to 12; ages 5 and under, free. Proceeds to benefit Mooers United Methodist Church.
Spaghetti Dinner. 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Augustine’s Parish Center, 3035 N Main St., Peru. Eat-in or takeout. $10, $5 for ages 12 and under.
Monday, MARCH 20
EVENT
Little Explorers: Rabbits. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10-10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week we’ll explore our favorite springtime animal, the rabbits.
MEETING
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Clinton County Government Center, First Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.
Tuesday, MARCH 21
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom videoconferencing. Find more information by emailing ransom@northnet.org, calling 518-335-1951 or visiting champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Thursday, MARCH 23
MEETING
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Meet at the Nature Center and join in for the next meeting of the Nature Book Club. This month’s book is “Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park.” Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read the book. This program meets in person and online. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov to receive a link to join virtually.
Saturday, MARCH 25
EVENT
Signs of Spring Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. The first official day of Spring on the calendar is March 20, but are we seeing signs of it outside yet? Join a short walk to find some of nature’s signs of Spring.
Spring Craft Fair. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Placid High School, 34 School St., Lake Placid. Over 40 vendors. $2 admission, ages 10 and under, free.
Sunday, MARCH 26
EVENT
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome. If there is a lot of snow, the walk will become a snowshoe excursion. Snowshoes can be lent out and beginners are always welcome.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, March 13, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, March 14, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Chazy vs. Schroon Lake modified boys basketball game, followed by NCCS vs. Rice varsity girls basketball, NAC vs. NCCS JV volleyball and CCRS vs. Keene Central varsity boys soccer at George Brendler Field.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday March 20 and 21.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Senior Night event for the NCCS cross country team, as they host Beekmantown and Saranac; followed by Chazy vs. Keene modified boys basketball, Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown JV and varsity girls basketball, and NCCS vs Rice Academy varsity hockey from the Rouses Point Civic Center.
