Friday, JUNE 9
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
Plattsburgh Relay for Life. 6 to 11 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fairgrounds Road, Plattsburgh.
Saturday, JUNE 10
EVENT
27th Annual Mooers Town-Wide Garage Sale. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Town maps will be available at the Mooers Fire Department.
Young Eagles Day Aircraft Rally. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., BETA Technologies Flight Test Center, 31 Colorado St., Plattsburgh. Free. Open to ages 17 and under.
Zoey’s Zone: A Celebration of Joy and Kindness. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cumberland Head Elementary School, 1187 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh. Family friendly event including face painting, children’s concert, bounce house and more. No admission charge, but donations appreciated.
King’s Garden Plant Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga.
Foundation of CVPH Annual Summer Fundraiser. 5:30 p.m., 32 Arkansas St., Plattsburgh. 70s theme. Tickets $125. Call 518-314-3359, email msenecal@cvph.org or visit www.cvph.org/Foundation/The70s to purchase.
Sunday, JUNE 11
EVENT
27th Annual Mooers Town-Wide Garage Sale. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Plattsburgh City Beach, 4 Beach Rd, Plattsburgh. Registration, 8 a.m.; opening remarks, 9 a.m.; 5K begins, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, JUNE 12
MEETING
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain.
Tuesday, JUNE 13
EVENT
Job Search for the Older Worker. 1:30 to 3 p.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
A.C.C.E.S. Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation. 2 to 3 p.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
Wednesday, JUNE 14
EVENT
Interview Skills. 10 to 11:30 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
TALK
Travels in Iceland. 2 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Naturalist, photographer and world traveler Holly Chorba will present a slide talk on her travels. Free.
Friday, JUNE 16
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
3rd Annual Community Oriented Public Service Celebration. 4 to 7 p.m., U.S. Oval, Plattsburgh.
TALK
“The Life of Suffragist Inez Mullholland.” 12:30 p.m., Plattsburgh Senior Center, 5139 North Catherine St., Plattsburgh. Presentation by Helen Nerska.
Saturday, JUNE 17
EVENT
Low-cost Electronics Recycling. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Public parking lot near Ticonderoga Elks Lodge, 5 Tower Ave., Ticonderoga. Bring TVs, computer monitors, CPUs, small printers and more.
Wilmington Whiteface Whiskey Run Festival. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Preston Festival Field, 2 Cunningham Lane, Wilmington. 5 and 10 K races start at 9:30 a.m. Whiskey Run Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information, go to www.wilmingtonhistoricalsociety.org. To register for a Whiskey Run 5K or 10K race go to www.adkwhiskeyrun.com.
Town of Schuyler Falls Historians’ Office Open House. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 997 Mason St, Morrisonville. Free.
Yard Sale. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 34 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. All proceeds go to local charities.
MEETING
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room, 133 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. Requests to address the board must be received two working days prior to meeting at health@clintoncountygov.com.
Tuesday, JUNE 20
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom. Contact Christina Ransom at ransom@northnet.org or (518) 335-1951; or, on the web at: https://champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
TALK
“The History of the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel.” 2:30 p.m., the Orchards, Meadowbrook Healthcare, 154 Prospect Ave., Plattsburgh.
Wednesday, JUNE 21
MEETING
Plattsburgh Housing Authority. 1 p.m., PHA Administrative Office, 4817 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
Fairview Cemetery Association. 1 p.m., Heidrick-Zaumetzer Funeral Home, 3 College Street, AuSable Forks.
County of Franklin Solid Waste Management Authority. 3:30 p.m., Second Floor Conference Room, Franklin County Courthouse, Malone.
Friday, JUNE 23
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
Saturday, JUNE 24
EVENT
Black Brook History Day. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., starts at Fairview Cemetery, AuSable Forks. Register by calling 518-561-0340 or emailing director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
Sunday, JUNE 25
EVENT
Tri-Lakes Pride. Noon to 4 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Hosted by Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance. Parade begins at noon near the Post office.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, June 12, 7 p.m., and Tuesday, June 13, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the May 13 North Country Honor Flight send-off; followed by NAC vs. NCCS varsity softball and the Clinton Community College May 19 Commencement.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday June 19 and 20
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the recent Champlain-Mooers EMS Banquet, followed by a June 7 visit with the Dragoon’s Farm Equipment family as they prepare to sell their 70-year old family business; then Chazy vs. Wells varsity baseball and NCCS vs. Ticonderoga varsity softball.
