COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Friday, JUNE 30
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
Rouses Point Stars and Stripes On the Lake Independence Day Celebrations. 3 to 10 p.m., various locations, Rouses Point. Find full schedule online at rpstarsandstripes.com.
TALK
“The Birth of the Electric Age-An Adirondack Story.” 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Reserve a spot by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or emailing tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
Saturday, JULY 1
EVENT
Rouses Point Stars and Stripes On the Lake Independence Day Celebrations. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., various locations, Rouses Point. Find full schedule online at rpstarsandstripes.com.
Sunday, JULY 2
EVENT
Rouses Point Stars and Stripes On the Lake Independence Day Celebrations. Noon to dusk, various locations, Rouses Point. Find full schedule online at rpstarsandstripes.com.
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Sunday, JULY 9
EVENT
Sunday on Valcour Island. 9:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., Peru Dock, 3930 State Route 9, Plattsburgh. Transportation to island leaves from dock every 20 minutes during event time. For more information or to register your spot, call the Clinton County Historical Association at 518-561-0340.
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Spiritfest ADK 2023: Christian Music Festival. 2 to 7 p.m., Brightside Farm, 1063 Route 9N, Keeseville. Advance tickets $20, adults; $15, ages 13 to 22; Free, ages 12 and under. Tickets at gate, $25, adults; $20, ages 13 to 22. Purchase in advance online at tinyurl.com/jc6rrak9.
Monday, JULY 10
MEETING
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
Wednesday, JULY 12
MEETING
Champlain Zoning Board of Appeals. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
Sunday, JULY 16
EVENT
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, July 3, 7 p.m., and Tuesday, July 4, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine follows American Legion Post 912 and Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion to various north country cemeteries to honor the deceased on Memorial Day; followed by the Northeastern Clinton Central School senior sports awards banquet, NAC vs. NCCS varsity baseball, and NCCS vs. Moriah varsity girls basketball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday July 10 and 11
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine takes in the sights and sounds at the Dragoon’s Farm Equipment auction in Mooers, followed by a visit to the Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum in Peru and the recent Law Enforcement Institute for Police Mental Health & Community Collaboration graduation ceremony; and then it’s Chazy vs. Johnsburg-Minerva varsity softball.
