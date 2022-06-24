COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Saturday, JUNE 25
MEAL
Barbecue Chicken Dinner. 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lyon Mountain American Legion Post #1623, 3909 NY-374, Lyon Mountain. The public is invited by the Lyon Mountain Citizens Ballpark Committee to enjoy live music, food and a raffle giveaway. For more information, call 518-593-2052
Friday, JULY 1
The Best 4th in the North. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park. Food vendors and rides. Tinyus Smallus, a ‘90s cover band, to perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, JULY 2
The Best 4th in the North. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park. Food vendors and rides. Studio Two B, an early Beatles tribute band, to perform from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, JULY 3
The Best 4th in the North. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park. Food vendors and rides. Johnny Cash cover band to perform from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
MONDAY, JULY 4
The Best 4th in the North. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park. Reading of the Declaration of Independence at 1 p.m. The Montcalm Mile run kicks off at 1:45 p.m. The Fourth of July parade starts rolling at 2 p.m. Food and vendors open at 3 p.m. followed by a collection of tribute artists featuring Elvis, Michael Jackson, Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash & June Carter, at 6:30 p.m. The celebration comes to a close after the fireworks display at 9:30, weather permitting.
City of Plattsburgh Fourth of July Celebration. 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Fourth of July Parade will kick off at 1 p.m. The route will begin at the US Oval, travel down Bridge Street, making a right turn onto City Hall Place and heading over the bridge on Cumberland avenue to conclude at Wilcox Dock. The parade theme this year is “American Music.” At 5 p.m., Kevin Sabourin will hold a free concert on the steps of City Hall followed by the Reflexions at 6 p.m. Annie in the Water will joint he show at 7:30 p.m. with a fireworks show viewable from Downtown Plattsburgh finishing off the night at 9 p.m.
Thursday, JULY 7
Parks Come Alive! 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Melissa L. Penfield Park, 139 Boynton Ave. Local band Ursa and the Major Key to perform. Food trucks The DogFather, Mr. Ding a Ling and High Peaks Brew to attend.
Thursday, AUG. 4
Parks Come Alive! 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. South Acres Park, 23 Flynn Ave. Local artist Josh West performs with Valcour Brewing Company serving in a beer garden with food trucks Buns on the Run, The DogFather, Mr. Ding a Ling and High Peaks Brew.
Saturday, JULY 23
Kent Delord House Museum Secret Gardens Tour. The Kent Delord House Museum (KDHM) Garden Club invites all to a self-guided tour of private gardens in an undisclosed area in Clinton County Saturday, July 23 from noon to 5 p.m. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $10 at 139 Tom Miller Road from June 24 through July 22, tickets can also be purchased the day of the tour for $15 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the museum only.
For more information on the secret gardens tour contact Linda at 518-643-9486 or Nancy at 518-561-6793
