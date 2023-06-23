COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Friday, JUNE 23
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
Saturday, JUNE 24
Rouses Point Village-Wide Yard/Garage Sale. Rouses Point. Maps available at Village office on June 23, from 1 to 4 p.m., or at the village website, www.rousespointny.com.
Black Brook History Day. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., starts at Fairview Cemetery, AuSable Forks. Register by calling 518-561-0340 or emailing director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
Walk with a Doc. 10 a.m., CVPH Family Medicine Center, 159 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. No registration is required, however, first time participants are required to complete a waiver. For more information, contact CVPH Family Medicine Residency Coordinator Heather Lacey at (518) 314-3868 or hlacey@cvph.org.
Sunday, JUNE 25
Tri-Lakes Pride. Noon to 4 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Hosted by Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance. Parade begins at noon near the Post office.
Tuesday, June 27
Computer Workshop. 9 to 11 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Internet job search, email attachments, online applications. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
A.C.C.E.S. Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation. 2 to 3 p.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
Wednesday, JUNE 28
Interview Skills. 10 to 11:30 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
Friday, JUNE 30
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
Rouses Point Stars and Stripes On the Lake Independence Day Celebrations. 3 to 10 p.m., various locations, Rouses Point. Find full schedule online at tinyurl.com/yjry9a7d.
“The Birth of the Electric Age-An Adirondack Story.” 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Reserve a spot by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or emailing tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
Saturday, JULY 1
Rouses Point Stars and Stripes On the Lake Independence Day Celebrations. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., various locations, Rouses Point. Find full schedule online at tinyurl.com/yjry9a7d.
Sunday, JULY 2
Rouses Point Stars and Stripes On the Lake Independence Day Celebrations. Noon to dusk, various locations, Rouses Point. Find full schedule online at tinyurl.com/yjry9a7d.
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Sunday, JULY 9
Sunday on Valcour Island. 9:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., Peru Dock, 3930 State Route 9, Plattsburgh. Transportation to island leaves from dock every 20 minutes during event time. For more information or to register your spot, call the Clinton County Historical Association at 518-561-0340.
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Spiritfest ADK 2023: Christian Music Festival. 2 to 7 p.m., Brightside Farm, 1063 Route 9N, Keeseville. Advance tickets $20, adults; $15, ages 13 to 22; Free, ages 12 and under. Tickets at gate, $25, adults; $20, ages 13 to 22. Purchase in advance online at tinyurl.com/jc6rrak9.
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, June 26, 7 p.m., and Tuesday, June 27, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the annual St, Mary’s Bazaar parade in Champlain, followed by Moriah at NCCS varsity baseball, Lake Placid at Chazy varsity baseball, and the St. Patrick’s and St. Mary’s Confirmation ceremony with Bishop Terry LaValley in Rouses Point.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday July 3 and 4
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine follows American Legion Post 912 and Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion to various north country cemeteries to honor the deceased on Memorial Day; followed by the Northeastern Clinton Central School senior sports awards banquet, NAC vs. NCCS varsity baseball, and NCCS vs. Moriah varsity girls basketball.
