Friday, JUNE 2
Flea Market. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5 Latour Ave, behind McSweeny’s, Plattsburgh. Food trucks, live music and more.
Saturday, JUNE 3
Spring Mini-Meditation Retreat. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, Essex. Free.
Annual Master Gardeners Plant Sale. 9 a.m. to noon, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh.
Dozerfest. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Airborne Speedway, 70 Broderick Road, Plattsburgh. $5, general admission; ages 5 and under, free.
Flea Market. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5 Latour Ave, behind McSweeny’s, Plattsburgh. Food trucks, live music and more.
Historic Farm and Garden Festival. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh.
Sunday, JUNE 4
Flea Market. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 Latour Ave, behind McSweeny’s, Plattsburgh. Food trucks, live music and more.
Historic Farm and Garden Festival. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh.
Lake Placid Community Day. 1 to 4 p.m., North Elba Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid.
Tuesday, JUNE 6
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom. Contact Christina Ransom at ransom@northnet.org or (518) 335-1951; or, on the web at: https://champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Women’s Suffrage Trivia Challenge. 6:45 p.m., Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh. Doors open at 6:30. Free.
“Downtown Plattsburgh.” 2:30 p.m., The Orchards, Meadowbrook Healthcare, 154 Prospect Ave., Plattsburgh. Presentation by Bill Laundry on architect John McKenna’s photographs of Plattsburgh from 1975.
Wednesday, JUNE 7
Mercy Care for the Adirondacks Annual Educational Forum. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Paul Smiths College, 7777 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Registration, $25. Visit www.adkmercy.org, email krodriguez@adkmercy.org or call 518-523-5685 to register.
Friday, JUNE 9
Plattsburgh Relay for Life. 6 to 11 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fairgrounds Road, Plattsburgh.
Saturday, JUNE 10
27th Annual Mooers Town-Wide Garage Sale. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Town maps will be available at the Mooers Fire Department.
Zoey’s Zone: A Celebration of Joy and Kindness. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cumberland Head Elementary School, 1187 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh. Family friendly event including face painting, children’s concert, bounce house and more. No admission charge, but donations appreciated.
Foundation of CVPH Annual Summer Fundraiser. 5:30 p.m., 32 Arkansas St., Plattsburgh. 70s theme. Tickets $125. Call 518-314-3359, email msenecal@cvph.org or visit www.cvph.org/Foundation/The70s to purchase.
Sunday, JUNE 11
27th Annual Mooers Town-Wide Garage Sale. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, JUNE 12
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain.
Wednesday, JUNE 14
Travels in Iceland. 2 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Naturalist, photographer and world traveler Holly Chorba will present a slide talk on her travels. Free.
Friday, JUNE 16
“The Life of Suffragist Inez Mullholland.” 12:30 p.m., Plattsburgh Senior Center, 5139 North Catherine St., Plattsburgh. Presentation by Helen Nerska.
Saturday, JUNE 17
Town of Schuyler Falls Historians’ Office Open House. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 997 Mason St, Morrisonville. Free.
Yard Sale. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 34 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. All proceeds go to local charities.
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, June 5, 7 p.m., and June 6, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the recent Rouses Point Fire Departent & Auxiliary’s annual awards banquet; followed by NCCS vs. Peru varsity softball and Chazy vs. Lake Placid varsity girls basketball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday June 12 and 13
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the May 13 North Country Honor Flight send-off; followed by NAC vs. NCCS varsity softball and the Clinton Community College May 19 Commencement.
