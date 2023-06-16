COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Friday, JUNE 16
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
3rd Annual Community Oriented Public Service Celebration. 4 to 7 p.m., U.S. Oval, Plattsburgh.
TALK
“The Life of Suffragist Inez Mullholland.” 12:30 p.m., Plattsburgh Senior Center, 5139 North Catherine St., Plattsburgh. Presentation by Helen Nerska.
Saturday, JUNE 17
EVENT
Low-cost Electronics Recycling. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Public parking lot near Ticonderoga Elks Lodge, 5 Tower Ave., Ticonderoga. Bring TVs, computer monitors, CPUs, small printers and more.
Scots Day Celebration. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga.
Wilmington Whiteface Whiskey Run Festival. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Preston Festival Field, 2 Cunningham Lane, Wilmington. 5 and 10 K races start at 9:30 a.m. Whiskey Run Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information, go to www.wilmingtonhistoricalsociety.org. To register for a Whiskey Run 5K or 10K race go to www.adkwhiskeyrun.com.
Town of Schuyler Falls Historians’ Office Open House. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 997 Mason St, Morrisonville. Free.
Yard Sale. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 34 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. All proceeds go to local charities.
Wild Kratts PBS KIDS Play Date. 1 to 3 p.m., Mountain Lake PBS Station, 1 Sesame St, Plattsburgh. Educational activities, crafts, and a special screening of a Wild Kratts episode.
MEETING
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room, 133 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. Requests to address the board must be received two working days prior to meeting at health@clintoncountygov.com.
Tuesday, JUNE 20
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom. Contact Christina Ransom at ransom@northnet.org or (518) 335-1951; or, on the web at: https://champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
TALK
“The History of the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel.” 2:30 p.m., the Orchards, Meadowbrook Healthcare, 154 Prospect Ave., Plattsburgh.
Wednesday, JUNE 21
MEETING
Plattsburgh Housing Authority. 1 p.m., PHA Administrative Office, 4817 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
Fairview Cemetery Association. 1 p.m., Heidrick-Zaumetzer Funeral Home, 3 College Street, AuSable Forks.
County of Franklin Solid Waste Management Authority. 3:30 p.m., Second Floor Conference Room, Franklin County Courthouse, Malone.
MEAL
Strawberry Shortcake Social. 4 to 6 p.m., Burke Adult Center, 1040 East Main St., Burke. $5, adults; $3, children.
Friday, JUNE 23
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
Saturday, JUNE 24
EVENT
Rouses Point Village-Wide Yard/Garage Sale. Rouses Point. Maps available at Village office on June 23, from 1 to 4 p.m., or at the village website, www.rousespointny.com.
Black Brook History Day. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., starts at Fairview Cemetery, AuSable Forks. Register by calling 518-561-0340 or emailing director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
Sunday, JUNE 25
EVENT
Tri-Lakes Pride. Noon to 4 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Hosted by Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance. Parade begins at noon near the Post office.
Tuesday, June 27
EVENT
Computer Workshop. 9 to 11 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Internet job search, email attachments, online applications. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
A.C.C.E.S. Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation. 2 to 3 p.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
Wednesday, JUNE 28
EVENT
Interview Skills. 10 to 11:30 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
Friday, JUNE 30
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0430, email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov or visit the OneWorkSource office for more workshop info.
TALK
“The Birth of the Electric Age-An Adirondack Story.” 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Reserve a spot by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or emailing tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, June 19, 7 p.m., and Tuesday, June 20, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the recent Champlain-Mooers EMS Banquet, followed by a June 7 visit with the Dragoon’s Farm Equipment family as they prepare to sell their 70-year old family business; then Chazy vs. Wells varsity baseball and NCCS vs. Ticonderoga varsity softball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday June 26 and 27
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the annual St, Mary’s Bazaar parade in Champlain, followed by Moriah at NCCS varsity baseball, Lake Placid at Chazy varsity baseball, and the St. Patrick’s and St. Mary’s Confirmation ceremony with Bishop Terry LaValley in Rouses Point.
