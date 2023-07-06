COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Sunday, JULY 9
EVENT
Sunday on Valcour Island. 9:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., Peru Dock, 3930 State Route 9, Plattsburgh. Transportation to island leaves from dock every 20 minutes during event time. For more information or to register your spot, call the Clinton County Historical Association at 518-561-0340.
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Spiritfest ADK 2023: Christian Music Festival. 2 to 7 p.m., Brightside Farm, 1063 Route 9N, Keeseville. Advance tickets $20, adults; $15, ages 13 to 22; Free, ages 12 and under. Tickets at gate, $25, adults; $20, ages 13 to 22. Purchase in advance online at tinyurl.com/jc6rrak9.
Monday, JULY 10
MEETING
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
Wednesday, JULY 12
MEETING
Champlain Zoning Board of Appeals. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
Friday, JULY 14
TALK
Road to Retirement: Healing Joint and Soft Tissue Injuries. 2 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Dr, Saranac Lake.
Saturday, JULY 15
EVENT
Scottish Fling. 10 a.m., Almanzo Wilder Farm, 177 Stacy Rd, Burke. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $8 for ages 6-16, and ages 5 under are free. Active military are free with ID. Visit www.almanzowilderfarm.com for a full schedule of events.
Sunday, JULY 16
EVENT
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Monday, JULY 17
TALK
“The Rebranding of the American Wilderness: The Adirondack Research Library Postcard Collection.” 7 p.m., Wilmington Community Center, 7 Community Center Circle just off Springfield Road, Wilmington.
Tuesday, JULY 18
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom. Contact Christina Ransom at ransom@northnet.org or (518) 335-1951; or, on the web at: https://champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Wednesday, JULY 19
MEETING
Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board. 1 p.m., PHA Administrative Offices, 4817 S Catherine St, Plattsburgh.
TALK
St. John the Baptist Church: Exploring Its Architectural History & Heritage. 7 p.m., Keeseville Fire Department, 8 Pleasant St., Keeseville. Free.
Saturday, JULY 22
EVENT
Town of Schuyler Falls Historians’ Office Open House. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 997 Mason St, Morrisonville. Free.
Kent Delord House Museum Garden Club Secret Gardens Tour. Noon to 5 p.m. rain or shine. Advance tickets for $10 at Cook and Gardener in Plattsburgh and the Kent-Delord House Museum. Day of Tour tickets are $15 at the Museum or Rulfs Orchard. Maps/brochures pick up at the KDH Museum or Rulfs Orchard from noon to 1:30 p.m. Contact Ginny Brady 518-593-3530.
Sunday, JULY 23
EVENT
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, July 10, 7 p.m., and Tuesday, July 11, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine takes in the sights and sounds at the Dragoon’s Farm Equipment auction in Mooers, followed by a visit to the Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum in Peru and the recent Law Enforcement Institute for Police Mental Health & Community Collaboration graduation ceremony; and then it’s Chazy vs. Johnsburg-Minerva varsity softball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday July 17 and 18
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the ceremony presenting the Town of Champlain Hometown Heroes banners, followed by the NACS FFA Ag Fair, the recent Invenergy information meeting in Ellenburg, the Chazy Central Rural School 2nd grade history presentation, CCRS vs. Lake Placid varsity softball and NCCS vs. Beekmantown varsity softball.
