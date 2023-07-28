Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Friday, JULY 28
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
Saturday, JULY 29
MEAL
Roast Beef Dinner. 3 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. Adults, $15; Ages 12 and under 12, $10. Dine in or take out - 518-735-9998.
Sunday, JULY 30
EVENT
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Tuesday, AUG. 1
TALK
"John Brown Must Live." 3 p.m., John Brown Farm State Historic Site, 115 John Brown Rd, Lake Placid.
Thursday, AUG. 3
EVENT
Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.
Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided.
Friday, AUG. 4
EVENT
Animal Rescue and Welfare Services Yard Sale. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7196 Route 9, Plattsburgh.
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
TALK
"The Taking of Ticonderoga." 7 p.m., Hancock House Museum, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Presented by Brian O'Connor. Reservations may be made by calling 518-585-7868 or emailing tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
Saturday, AUG. 5
EVENT
Altona Town-wide Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Altona. Craft and bake sale and Chinese auction to be held at fire department.
Animal Rescue and Welfare Services Yard Sale. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 7196 Route 9, Plattsburgh.
Sunday, AUG. 6
EVENT
Altona Town-wide Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Altona.
30th Annual Ticonderoga Area Car Show. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park, Ticonderoga. To enter as a car show participant, there is a $15 pre-registration fee for those who enter before Aug. 3., $20 day of show.
Sunday on Valcour Island. 9:20 a.m. to 1 p.m., Peru Dock, 3930 State Route 9, Plattsburgh. Transportation to island leaves from dock every 20 minutes during event time. For more information or to register your spot, call the Clinton County Historical Association at 518-561-0340. $30.
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
MEAL
Elmore SPCA Herrick Cross Jr. Memorial Breakfast. 9 a.m. to Noon, American Legion Post 1619, 219 Rand Hill Rd, West Plattsburgh. Full breakfast, $10 per person. Take out available.
Monday, AUG. 7
EVENT
Blood Drive. 3 to 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine's Parish Center, 3035 Main St., Peru.
Tuesday, AUG. 8
EVENT
A.C.C.E.S. Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation. 2 to 3 p.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Appointment Required-Call 518-563-8000 Ex. 2178 or 2207.
Wednesday, AUG. 9
EVENT
Interview Skills Workshop. 10 to 11:30 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Thursday, AUG. 10
EVENT
Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.
Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided.
Friday. AUG. 11
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
Saturday, AUG. 12
EVENT
Garage Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Willsboro United Methodist Church, 3734 Main St., Willsboro. Church accepting donations until Aug. 5. Call 518-963-4459 or 518-572-5025 to arrange a drop-off.
Town of Schuyler Falls 175th Anniversary Celebration. Noon to 9:30 p.m., Schuyler Falls. Noon, parade; 2 p.m., opening ceremony at Town Hall; 2 to 6 p.m., festival at town hall and grounds; 6 to 9 p.m., the Bootleg Band concert at River Street Park; 9:30 p.m., fireworks on Town Hall Grounds.
Sunday, AUG. 13
EVENT
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Town of Schuyler Falls 175th Anniversary Celebration. 2 to 9 p.m., Schuyler Falls. 2 to 6 p.m., festival on town hall grounds; 6 to 9 p.m., DJ and Karaoke with Tunes of Time at River Street Park.
Monday, AUG. 14
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Tuesday, AUG 15
EVENT
Job Search for the Older Worker. 1:30 to 3 p.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Meetings also available over Zoom. Email ransom@northnet.org or call 518-335-1951 for more information.
Friday, AUG. 18
EVENT
Tupper Lake Masonic Craft Fair and Flea Market. Noon to 6 p.m., Tupper Lake Waterfront Park, Demars Boulevard, Tupper Lake.
Saturday, AUG. 19
EVENT
Tupper Lake Masonic Craft Fair and Flea Market. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tupper Lake Waterfront Park, Demars Boulevard, Tupper Lake.
Sunday, AUG. 20
EVENT
Tupper Lake Masonic Craft Fair and Flea Market. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tupper Lake Waterfront Park, Demars Boulevard, Tupper Lake.
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Monday, AUG. 21
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Tuesday, AUG. 22
EVENT
A.C.C.E.S. Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation. 2 to 3 p.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Appointment Required-Call 518-563-8000 Ex. 2178 or 2207.
Wednesday, AUG. 23
EVENT
Interview Skills Workshop. 10 to 11:30 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Veterans Job Search Workshop/Job Club. 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Sunday, AUG. 27
EVENT
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Monday, AUG. 28
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, July 31, 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Aug. 1, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the annual Rouses Point Stars and Stripes on the Lake Parade, followed by the Sons of the American Revolution Valcour Battle Chapter's 3rd annual reading of the Declaration of Independence, Rouses Point at Cumberland Head grasshopper baseball, and the 75th annual NY State Knights of Columbus pilgramage Mass at St. Anne's Shrine in Isle La Motte, with Bishop Terry LaValley.
Home Town Cable's Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for 8:PM, Wednesday, Aug. 2.
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake channel 2, and Charter Channel 192:
Town of Champlain Zoning Board meeting.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday Aug. 7 and 8.
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the June 17 North Country Honor Flight sendoff, and then the 104th annual Chazy Central Rural School 'Class Day'.
Home Town Cable's Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9.
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake channel 2, and Charter Channel 192
Champlain Village Board meeting followed by the Rouses Point Village Board meeting.
