Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Friday, JULY 21
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
TALK
"History of the Lozier Company and Family in Plattsburgh." 12:30 p.m., Plattsburgh Senior Center, 5139 North Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
“The Crown Point Road and the Opening of Northern New England & Lake Champlain.” 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Reservations may be made by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to: tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
Saturday, JULY 22
EVENT
Peru Church History Tour. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Augustine’s, 3030 Main St., Peru. Will also visit the Peru Community Church, the Harkness United Methodist Church and St Patrick’s Oratory and Mother Cabrini Shrine. Free, call 518-561-0340 to register.
Homesteading and Woodworking Weekend. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Babbie Rural Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru.
Walk with a Doc. 10 a.m., CVPH Family Medicine Center, 159 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.
Town of Schuyler Falls Historians’ Office Open House. Noon to 3 p.m., 997 Mason St, Morrisonville. Free.
Kent Delord House Museum Garden Club Secret Gardens Tour. Noon to 5 p.m. rain or shine. Advance tickets for $10 at Cook and Gardener in Plattsburgh and the Kent-Delord House Museum. Day of Tour tickets are $15 at the Museum or Rulfs Orchard. Maps/brochures pick up at the KDH Museum or Rulfs Orchard from noon to 1:30 p.m. Contact Ginny Brady 518-593-3530.
Sunday, JULY 23
EVENT
Homesteading and Woodworking Weekend. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Babbie Rural Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru.
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Tuesday, JULY 25
EVENT
3rd Annual Toastmasters International Gala of Winning Speeches. 6:30 to 9 p.m., via Zoom. Co-hosted by Champlain Valley Toastmasters and Toastmasters of Greater Burlington. Visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
TALK
"People of Color in Lake Champlain's North Country." 6:45 p.m., Lake Forest Senior Retirement Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh. Presented by Jacqueline Madison. Free, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, JULY 27
EVENT
Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.
Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided.
Friday, JULY 28
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
Saturday, JULY 29
MEAL
Roast Beef Dinner. 3 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. Adults, $15; Ages 12 and under 12, $10. Dine in or take out - 518-735-9998.
Sunday, JULY 30
EVENT
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Thursday, AUG. 3
EVENT
Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.
Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided.
Friday, AUG. 4
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
Saturday, AUG. 5
EVENT
Altona Town-wide Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Altona. Craft and bake sale and Chinese auction to be held at fire department.
Sunday, AUG. 6
EVENT
Altona Town-wide Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Altona.
30th Annual Ticonderoga Area Car Show. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park, Ticonderoga. To enter as a car show participant, there is a $15 pre-registration fee for those who enter before Aug. 3., $20 day of show.
Thursday, AUG. 10
EVENT
Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.
Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided.
Friday. AUG. 11
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
Saturday, AUG. 12
EVENT
Garage Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Willsboro United Methodist Church, 3734 Main St., Willsboro. Church accepting donations until Aug. 5. Call 518-963-4459 or 518-572-5025 to arrange a drop-off.
Friday, AUG. 18
EVENT
Tupper Lake Masonic Craft Fair and Flea Market. Noon to 6 p.m., Tupper Lake Waterfront Park, Demars Boulevard, Tupper Lake.
Saturday, AUG. 19
EVENT
Tupper Lake Masonic Craft Fair and Flea Market. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tupper Lake Waterfront Park, Demars Boulevard, Tupper Lake.
Sunday, AUG. 20
EVENT
Tupper Lake Masonic Craft Fair and Flea Market. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tupper Lake Waterfront Park, Demars Boulevard, Tupper Lake.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, July 24, 7 p.m., and Tuesday, July 25, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the recent Cadyville parade, followed by a look at the July 2 flooding situation in the northern Clinton County, a chat with Dan and Nancy Vesco as they progress through their final season at the Vesco Ridge Vineyards, and then a visit with members of the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus as they celebrate their Religiious order's 200th anniversary, and finally it's Chazy at NCCS varsity girls softball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday July 31 and Aug. 1
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the annual Rouses Point Stars and Stripes on the Lake Parade, followed by the Sons of the American Revolution Valcour Battle Chapter's 3rd annual reading of the Declaration of Independence, Rouses Point at Cumberland Head grasshopper baseball, and the 75th annual NY State Knights of Columbus pilgramage Mass at St. Anne's Shrine in Isle La Motte, with Bishop Terry LaValley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.