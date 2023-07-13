COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Friday, JULY 14
TALK
Road to Retirement: Healing Joint and Soft Tissue Injuries. 2 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Dr, Saranac Lake.
Saturday, JULY 15
EVENT
Scottish Fling. 10 a.m., Almanzo Wilder Farm, 177 Stacy Rd, Burke. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $8 for ages 6-16, and ages 5 under are free. Active military are free with ID. Visit www.almanzowilderfarm.com for a full schedule of events.
Sunday, JULY 16
EVENT
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Monday, JULY 17
TALK
“The Rebranding of the American Wilderness: The Adirondack Research Library Postcard Collection.” 7 p.m., Wilmington Community Center, 7 Community Center Circle just off Springfield Road, Wilmington.
Tuesday, JULY 18
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom. Contact Christina Ransom at ransom@northnet.org or (518) 335-1951; or, on the web at: https://champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Wednesday, JULY 19
MEETING
Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board. 1 p.m., PHA Administrative Offices, 4817 S Catherine St, Plattsburgh.
TALK
St. John the Baptist Church: Exploring Its Architectural History & Heritage. 7 p.m., Keeseville Fire Department, 8 Pleasant St., Keeseville. Free.
Thursday, JULY 20
EVENT
Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.
Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided.
TALK
“The Life of Medical Pioneer William Beaumont.” 2:30 p.m., The Grand Room, Meadowbrook Healthcare, 154 Prospect Ave, Plattsburgh.
Friday, JULY 21
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
TALK
“History of the Lozier Company and Family in Plattsburgh.” 12:30 p.m., Plattsburgh Senior Center, 5139 North Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
“The Crown Point Road and the Opening of Northern New England & Lake Champlain.” 7 p.m., Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Reservations may be made by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to: tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
Saturday, JULY 22
EVENT
Town of Schuyler Falls Historians’ Office Open House. Noon to 3 p.m., 997 Mason St, Morrisonville. Free.
Homesteading and Woodworking Weekend. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Babbie Rural Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru.
Kent Delord House Museum Garden Club Secret Gardens Tour. Noon to 5 p.m. rain or shine. Advance tickets for $10 at Cook and Gardener in Plattsburgh and the Kent-Delord House Museum. Day of Tour tickets are $15 at the Museum or Rulfs Orchard. Maps/brochures pick up at the KDH Museum or Rulfs Orchard from noon to 1:30 p.m. Contact Ginny Brady 518-593-3530.
Sunday, JULY 23
EVENT
Homesteading and Woodworking Weekend. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Babbie Rural Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru.
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Tuesday, JULY 25
EVENT
3rd Annual Toastmasters International Gala of Winning Speeches. 6:30 to 9 p.m., via Zoom. Co-hosted by Champlain Valley Toastmasters and Toastmasters of Greater Burlington. Visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Thursday, JULY 27
EVENT
Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.
Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided.
Friday, JULY 28
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
Sunday, JULY 30
EVENT
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, July 17, 7 p.m., and Tuesday, July 18, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the ceremony presenting the Town of Champlain Hometown Heroes banners, followed by the NACS FFA Ag Fair, the recent Invenergy information meeting in Ellenburg, the Chazy Central Rural School 2nd grade history presentation, CCRS vs. Lake Placid varsity softball and NCCS vs. Beekmantown varsity softball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday July 24 and 25
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the recent Cadyville parade, followed by a look at the July 2 floodng situation in the northern Clinton County, a chat with Dan and Nancy Vesco as they progress through their final season at the Vesco Ridge Vineyards, and then a visit with members of the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus as they celebrate their Religiious order’s 200th anniversary, and finally it’s Chazy at NCCS varsity girls softball.
