COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Friday, JAN. 6
EVENT
“All About the Hoot” Own Presentation. 7 p.m., Second Floor Auditorium, Clinton County Courthouse, 135 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. ADK Outreach Manager Maggie Newell will present on owls native to the Adirondack region. Algonquin chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club to hold business meeting immediately following the presentation.
Saturday, JAN. 7
EVENT
Nature Game Day. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Play nature-themed board games, trivia games, and more.
Monday, JAN. 9
EVENT
Little Explorers: Snow. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week’s topic is snow. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages welcome.
Tuesday, JAN. 10
EVENT
Winter Adventures: XC Skiing. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Free program open to all adults and senior citizens. Equipment can be provided as needed. All participants must dress appropriately for the weather. Must pre-register by the Friday before by calling 518-562-6860. Find more info at tinyurl.com/4myy9rcv.
Saturday, JAN. 14
EVENT
Winter Nature Bingo. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a special scavenger hunt on the trails around the Nature Center. All ages and abilities welcome.
Sunday, JAN. 15
EVENT
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the Park in the winter. This hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages are welcome. If trails conditions require snowshoes, there is a limited number to loan out. Snowshoe reservations suggested – call 518-563-6444.
Monday, JAN. 16
EVENT
Little Explorers: Otters. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week’s topic is the otter. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages welcome.
Martin Luther King Celebration. 1:30 p.m., Newman Center, 90 Broad St., Plattsburgh.
Tuesday, JAN. 17
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club. 6 to 9 p.m., via Zoom videoconferencing. Contact Christina Ransom (ransom@northnet.org; 518-335-1951) for a Zoom invitation.
Saturday, JAN. 21
EVENT
Animal Tracking. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to learn the basics of animal tracking and try out your new skills on a short walk through the park. This will be a two-part program. The lesson will be different each of the two weeks. Come for one session or both. All ages and abilities welcome.
MEAL
Spaghetti Dinner. 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Augustine’s Parish, 3035 N Main St., Peru. Hosted by St. Augustine’s Knights of Columbus to benefit local organizations and charities. $10, adults; $5, ages 14 and under.
Monday, JAN. 23
EVENT
Little Explorers: Porcupines. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week’s topic is the porcupine. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages welcome.
MEETING
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., first floor meeting room, Clinton County Government Center, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.
Saturday, JAN. 26
MEETING
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. This month’s book is “Owls of the Eastern Ice,” by Jonathan Slaght. Anyone can participate in-person or virtually. Email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov for a link to the discussion.
Saturday, JAN. 28
EVENT
Animal Tracking. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to learn the basics of animal tracking and try out your new skills on a short walk through the park. This will be part two a two-part program. All ages and abilities welcome.
Sunday, JAN. 29
EVENT
Guided Hike and Bonfire. 3 to 5:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the park in the winter. This hike will be easy-paced and about two miles. Then join us afterwards for a bonfire and s’mores. All ages are welcome. If trails conditions require snowshoes, we have a limited number to loan out. Snowshoe reservations suggested – call 518-563-6444.
Monday, JAN. 30
EVENT
Little Explorers: Animal Tracks. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week’s topic is animal tracks. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages welcome.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, Jan. 9, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine briefly covers the winter corn harvesting at Ridge View Farm, followed by NCCS at Chazy JV girls soccer, CCRS at Northeastern Clinton JV girls soccer, and NAC at NCCS varsity boys soccer.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday Jan. 16 and 17.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Lake Placid vs. CCRS varsity boys soccer game, followed by the Northern Adirondack varsity Bobcat boys visiting Chazy’s George Brendler Field, and the late Dr. John Southwick talking about former north country doctors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.