Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Saturday, JAN. 28
Animal Tracking. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to learn the basics of animal tracking and try out your new skills on a short walk through the park. This will be part two a two-part program. All ages and abilities welcome.
Sunday, JAN. 29
Family Fun-Day Sunday with ‘The Not so Perfect Puppets.’ 10:15 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 10 Adirondack Lane, Plattsburgh.
Wellness and Craft Fair. Noon to 4 p.m., YMCA, 52 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Free, first 25 people receive gift bags. More than 30 vendors.
Guided Hike and Bonfire. 3 to 5:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the park in the winter. This hike will be easy-paced and about two miles. Then join us afterwards for a bonfire and s’mores. All ages are welcome. If trails conditions require snowshoes, we have a limited number to loan out. Snowshoe reservations suggested – call 518-563-6444.
Monday, JAN. 30
Little Explorers: Animal Tracks. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week’s topic is animal tracks. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages welcome.
CVPH Blood Drive. 3 to 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine’s Parish Center, 3035 N Main St., Peru.
Tuesday, JAN. 31
“The Early 20th Century on Valcour Island.” 6:45 p.m., Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Dr, Plattsburgh. Roger Harwood to present on the early 20th Century life on Valcour Island.
Friday, FEB. 3
Introduction to the Cascade Welcome Center. 7 p.m., Clinton County Courthouse, corner of Margaret and Court Streets, Plattsburgh. Presented by the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Club business meeting to follow.
Tuesday, FEB. 7
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom. Email ransom@northnet.org, call (518) 335-1951 or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Tuesday, FEB. 21
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom. Email ransom@northnet.org, call (518) 335-1951 or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, Jan. 23, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Seton Catholic vs. NCCS varsity boys basketball scrimmage, followed by Boquet Valley varsity girls soccer vs. CCRS at George Brendler Field and Plattsburgh vs. NCCS varsity girls soccer.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday Jan. 30 and 31.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the NCCS vs. Peru JV boys basketball game, followed by NCCS vs. Peru JV girls soccer and NCCS vs. Saranac varsity boys soccer.
