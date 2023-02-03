Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Monday, FEB. 6
EVENT
Little Explorers: Groundhogs. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come explore our region’s most famous hibernator. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages welcome.
Tuesday, FEB. 7
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom. Email ransom@northnet.org, call (518) 335-1951 or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Saturday, FEB. 11
EVENT
International Day of Women and Girls in Science. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Celebrate STEM all day with hands-on science experiments, introductions to famous female scientists, and interviews with women who work in STEM. Girl Scouts of all levels can earn their STEM Career Explorations badge too! All ages (and genders) welcome.
Family Day Fundraiser for Cali Neri and Family. 11 a.m., Assumption of Mary School, 78 Clinton St., Redford. Performances for kids, a DJ, a spaghetti meal, basket raffle, large item raffle, Photo Booth, face painting, and much more. Call 518-293-5168 to place spaghetti dinner orders; There will be dine-in and take-out options and some delivery options available. To offer help or raffle items for the event, email donatetocali@gmail.com or contact the organizers through the “A Family Day for Cali” Facebook event page.
MEAL
‘Love-A-Vet’ Chicken and Biscuit Dinner. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 875, 80 W Main St., Chateaugay. Dinner, $10; Veterans eat free. Call 518-651-9015 for takeout orders.
Sunday, FEB. 12
EVENT
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome If there is a lot of snow, this walk can become a snowshoe excursion. The Nature Center has snowshoes to lend out and beginners are always welcome.
Monday, FEB. 13
EVENT
Little Explorers: Animals in Love. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, explore this week’s theme of love in the animal world. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. Program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages welcome.
Saturday, FEB. 18
EVENT
Great Backyard Bird Count. 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. The Great Backyard Bird Count is a citizen science project sponsored every year by the National Audubon Society. Join a park naturalist on a short walk to search for some birds in the park. The sightings and data we gather will be submitted to the Great Backyard Bird Count to be used by scientists researching bird populations. You do not have to be an experienced birder to participate. The 9 a.m. outing will be for adults only and at 10 a.m. all ages are welcome.
Monday, FEB. 20
EVENT
Little Explorers: Winter Birds. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week we’ll explore the birds that stick around in the winter, and make our own bird feeders to take home. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
Tuesday, FEB. 21
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom. Email ransom@northnet.org, call (518) 335-1951 or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Friday, FEB. 24
EVENT
Luminary Walk and Bonfire. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Take a short stroll on a beautiful lantern-lit path through the woods, then join us back at the Nature Center for s’mores at the firepit. All ages welcome. Flashlight or headlamp recommended.
Saturday, FEB. 25
EVENT
Nature Walk: Signs of Life. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for an approximately 1 mile walk on the park trails. In winter, the plants seem dead and the park can seem empty of animals, but we’ll search for signs of life and find them everywhere. All ages and abilities welcome.
Sunday, FEB. 26
EVENT
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome If there is a lot of snow, this walk can become a snowshoe excursion. The Nature Center has snowshoes to lend out and beginners are always welcome.
Monday, FEB. 27
EVENT
Little Explorers: Ice. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week we’ll explore ice with some fun science experiments! This program is most appropriate for ages 0-5 but all ages are always welcome. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
Tuesday, MARCH 7
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom videoconferencing. Find more information by emailing ransom@northnet.org, calling 518-335-1951 or visiting champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Tuesday, MARCH 21
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom videoconferencing. Find more information by emailing ransom@northnet.org, calling 518-335-1951 or visiting champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, Feb. 6, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at American Legion Post 912 for a look at historic Rouses Point photos and a chat with Village Historian Brandon Racine; followed by NCCS vs. Peru varsity boys basketball, NCCS vs Saranac JV boys soccer and NCCS vs. Ticonderoga varsity girls soccer.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday Feb. 13 and 14.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at Beekmantown for the BCS vs. NCCS varsity boys basketball game; followed by NCCS vs. Moriah JV girls soccer and NAC vs. NCCS varsity volleyball.
