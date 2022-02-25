Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Any events being held virtually will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
FRIDAY, FEB. 25
Meal
Public dinner. 4:30 p.m. Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St. Tickets: $12 for adults, $8 for children 12 and younger. Tickets sold at door. Roast turkey breast dinner is sponsored by the members of Mount Defiance Lodge No. 794, F and A.M. and Fort Ticonderoga Chapter No. 263, Order of the Eastern Star. Take out only. Parking for pick up along Montcalm Street and at Hancock House parking lot.
MONDAY, FEB. 28
Meeting
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, meeting will not be open to the public. Members of the public who would like to express concerns or comments can do so by emailing health@clintoncountygov.com. Requests to adress board must be received two working days before meeting at health@clintoncountygov.com.
TUESDAY, MARCH 1
Event
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club. 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Zoom and Plattsburgh Public Library. Improve your skills in the art of public speaking and leadership. Our club offers mentoring and hour-long coaching. Questions? Contact Christina Ransom at ransom@northnet.org or (518) 335-1951. Club will also meet on March 15.
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
Meal
American Legion Auxiliary fundraiser. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Legion Post #875, y80 W Main St. Chateaugay. Chicken and biscuit dinner with proceeds to auxiliary’s general fund for programs and operations. Meal also includes mashed potatoes, cole slaw and cranberry sauce. Dine in and take out available to public.
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
Event
Spring track auction. Bidding starts noon. Rainbow Banquet Hall, 47 Woods Falls Road, Altona. Featuring waterproof sheets, show and work equipment, everyday barn supplies. Viewers can come earlier than noon to get numbers and view the selection. Food and beverages available to purchase.
Public Broadcast
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum’s Charter Communications Schedule
TWC Channel 30:
Monday: 1 and 7 p.m. Tuesday: 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable presents Chazy vs. Boquet Valley varsity girls basketball, NAC vs. NCCS varsity boys basketball, NCCS vs. Beekmantown varsity girls basketball and NCCS vs. Norwood-Norfolk varsity boys hockey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.