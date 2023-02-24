COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Friday, FEB. 24
EVENT
Luminary Walk and Bonfire. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Take a short stroll on a beautiful lantern-lit path through the woods, then join us back at the Nature Center for s’mores at the firepit. All ages welcome. Flashlight or headlamp recommended.
Saturday, FEB. 25
EVENT
Nature Walk: Signs of Life. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for an approximately 1 mile walk on the park trails. In winter, the plants seem dead and the park can seem empty of animals, but we’ll search for signs of life and find them everywhere. All ages and abilities welcome.
Sunday, FEB. 26
EVENT
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome If there is a lot of snow, this walk can become a snowshoe excursion. The Nature Center has snowshoes to lend out and beginners are always welcome.
Monday, FEB. 27
EVENT
Little Explorers: Ice. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week we’ll explore ice with some fun science experiments! This program is most appropriate for ages 0-5 but all ages are always welcome. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
MEETING
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Clinton County Government Center, First Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.
Wednesday, MARCH 1
EVENT
Job Fair. Noon to 4 p.m., Sparks Athletic Complex, 23 Santanoni Ave., Saranac Lake.
Friday, MARCH 3
MEETING
Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. 7 p.m., Old Clinton County Courthouse, Plattsburgh. Presentation on locally historic mosaic murals by Bucky Seiden followed by the club’s business meeting at 8 p.m.
Saturday, MARCH 4
EVENT
Busy Beavers. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to learn about these amazing animal engineers on a short walk to look for signs of their winter activities. All ages and abilities welcome.
Sunday, MARCH 5
EVENT
Lake Champlain Appaloosa Club. Noon, Rainbow Banquet Hall, 47 Woods Falls Road, Altona.
Monday, MARCH 6
EVENT
Little Explorers: Wind. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10-10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week, we’ll be building kites.
Tuesday, MARCH 7
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom videoconferencing. Find more information by emailing ransom@northnet.org, calling 518-335-1951 or visiting champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Saturday, MARCH 11
EVENT
Garden Tool and Kitchen Knife Sharpening Class. 10 a.m. to noon, Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru. Each participant should bring a tool or knife to sharpen. Email jmw442@cornell.edu or call 518-561-7451 to register.
Leprechaun Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. A mischievous leprechaun has hidden his gold on the trails around the Nature Center. Come get your own map and list of clues and set-off to search for the treasure. Exchange your “gold” for prizes back at the Nature Center. The park naturalist will be available to help with map reading and assist in the hunt. Pick up your map any time between 10 a.m. and noon, prizes available until 12:30 p.m. All ages and abilities welcome.
Shamrock & Roll. 6 to 9 p.m., West Side Ballroom, 253 New York Road, Plattsburgh. Irish-themed celebration featuring beer, wine and gourmet food tastings, with live entertainment from Bruce Patenaude and the 3 B’s.Tickets are $50 each, and tables can be reserved. Get tickets at tickets@cviarc.org or by calling 518-324-8176. To benefit the ARC Foundation.
MEETING
Climate Crew Interest Meeting. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Do you have a student in 4th, 5th, or 6th grade who is interested in learning more about and helping the environment? Come to this new club, started by two 5th graders from Beekmantown and Morrisonville Elementaries. Come find out more at this first meeting.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, Feb. 27, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable is at the northern border, where Clinton County Area One Legislator Calvin Castine and Champlain Town Supervisor Tom Trombley look at the current conditions at Roxham Road, followed by NCCS vs. Plattsburgh JV volleyball, NCCS vs. Beekmantown JV boys basketball, Chazy vs. Schroon Lake varsity boys basketball, and NCCS vs. Saranac Lake varsity boys soccer.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday March 6 and 7.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at NCCS, as the boys’ varsity basketball squad entertains the NAC Bobcats; followed by Lake Placid vs. NCCS varsity boys soccer and Keene Central varsity girls soccer vs. Chazy at George Brendler Field.
