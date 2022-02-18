Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
Event
Great Backyard Bird Count. 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. Point Au Roche State Park. The Great Backyard Bird Count is a citizen science project sponsored every year by the National Audubon Society. Join a park naturalist on a short walk to search for some birds in the park. The sightings and data we gather will be submitted to the Great Backyard Bird Count to be used by real scientists researching bird populations! Please note you do not have to be an experienced birder to participate! The 9am outing will be for adults only and at 10am all ages are welcome!
Event
Benefit dinner. 4:30 to 6 p.m. St. Augustine’s Parish Center in Peru. All proceeds will benefit the council’s Coats for Kids Program at Peru Elementary School. $10 per person, $5 for children 14 and under.
SUNDAY, FEB. 20
Event
Guided Hike and Bonfire. 3 to 5 p.m. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Then join us afterwards for a bonfire and s’mores! Length of walk will be approximately 2 miles on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome!
TUESDAY, FEB. 22
Event
School vacation events. Feb. 22 through 25. Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department will be offering free programs to residents during school vacation, including cross country skiing and snowshoeing lessons at the Cadyville Recreation Park on Goddeau Road from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, weather permitting. Ice skating will be offered at AC North Ice Arena from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 23. No registration needed. Free to Town of Plattsburgh and Schuyler Falls residents. Sledding to be offered at Wallace Hill Recreation Park on Feb. 25 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Open to Clinton County residents. Sleds are not provided.
FRIDAY, FEB. 25
Meal
Public dinner. 4:30 p.m. Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St. Tickets: $12 for adults, $8 for children 12 and younger. Tickets sold at door. Roast turkey breast dinner is sponsored by the members of Mount Defiance Lodge No. 794, F and A.M. and Fort Ticonderoga Chapter No. 263, Order of the Eastern Star. Take out only. Parking for pick up along Montcalm Street and at Hancock House parking lot.
Public Broadcast
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum’s Charter Communications Schedule
TWC Channel 30:
Monday: 1 and 7 p.m. Tuesday: 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable Presents Chazy vs. Willsboro modified boys basketball, NAC vs. NCCS varsity volleyball and NCCS vs. Saranac Lake varsity soccer.
