COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Saturday, FEB. 18
EVENT
Great Backyard Bird Count. 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. The Great Backyard Bird Count is a citizen science project sponsored every year by the National Audubon Society. Join a park naturalist on a short walk to search for some birds in the park. The sightings and data we gather will be submitted to the Great Backyard Bird Count to be used by scientists researching bird populations. You do not have to be an experienced birder to participate. The 9 a.m. outing will be for adults only and at 10 a.m. all ages are welcome.
Sunday, FEB. 19
MEAL
Country Breakfast. 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 769, 9509 Route 9, Chazy. $12, adults; Free, ages 10 and under.
Monday, FEB. 20
EVENT
Little Explorers: Winter Birds. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week we’ll explore the birds that stick around in the winter, and make our own bird feeders to take home. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
Tuesday, FEB. 21
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom. Email ransom@northnet.org, call (518) 335-1951 or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
TALK
“Redford Glass Uncovered.” 6:45 p.m., Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh. Presentation on the history of the Redford Glass Company. Free
MEAL
Pancake Supper. 4 to 6 p.m., Burke Adult Center, 1040 East Main St., Burke. $10, ages 5 and under eat free.
Friday, FEB. 24
EVENT
Luminary Walk and Bonfire. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Take a short stroll on a beautiful lantern-lit path through the woods, then join us back at the Nature Center for s’mores at the firepit. All ages welcome. Flashlight or headlamp recommended.
Saturday, FEB. 25
EVENT
Nature Walk: Signs of Life. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for an approximately 1 mile walk on the park trails. In winter, the plants seem dead and the park can seem empty of animals, but we’ll search for signs of life and find them everywhere. All ages and abilities welcome.
Sunday, FEB. 26
EVENT
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome If there is a lot of snow, this walk can become a snowshoe excursion. The Nature Center has snowshoes to lend out and beginners are always welcome.
Monday, FEB. 27
EVENT
Little Explorers: Ice. 10 to 11 a.m., Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week we’ll explore ice with some fun science experiments! This program is most appropriate for ages 0-5 but all ages are always welcome. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages are always welcome.
MEETING
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., Clinton County Government Center, First Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.
Sunday, MARCH 5
EVENT
Lake Champlain Appaloosa Club. Noon, Rainbow Banquet Hall, 47 Woods Falls Road, Altona.
Tuesday, MARCH 7
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom videoconferencing. Find more information by emailing ransom@northnet.org, calling 518-335-1951 or visiting champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
Saturday, MARCH 11
EVENT
Garden Tool and Kitchen Knife Sharpening Class. 10 a.m. to noon, Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru. Each participant should bring a tool or knife to sharpen. Email jmw442@cornell.edu or call 518-561-7451 to register.
Shamrock & Roll. 6 to 9 p.m., West Side Ballroom, 253 New York Road, Plattsburgh. Irish-themed celebration featuring beer, wine and gourmet food tastings, with live entertainment from Bruce Patenaude and the 3 B’s.Tickets are $50 each, and tables can be reserved. Get tickets at tickets@cviarc.org or by calling 518-324-8176. To benefit the ARC Foundation.
Tuesday, MARCH 21
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom videoconferencing. Find more information by emailing ransom@northnet.org, calling 518-335-1951 or visiting champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, Feb. 20, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at historian Roger Harwood’s Valcour Island presentation for the Clinton County Historical Association; followed by NCCS vs. Plattsburgh varsity boys basketball and Chazy vs. Boquet Valley varsity girls soccer.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday Feb. 27 and 28.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable is at the northern border, where Clinton County Legislator Calvin Castine and Champlain Town Supervisor look at the current conditions at Roxham Road, followed by NCCS vs. Plattsburgh JV volleyball, NCCS vs. Beekmantown JV boys basketball, Chazy vs. Schroon Lake varsity boys basketball, and NCCS vs. Saranac Lake varsity boys soccer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.