Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Saturday, DEC. 10
EVENT
David Sauther Memorial 8th Annual Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Show. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Davis Elementary School, 183 Webster St., Malone.
Animal Homes. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to see where birds, beavers, squirrels, insects and other animals have made their homes. Length of walk will be approximately 1 mile. All ages and abilities welcome.
Holiday Open House. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clinton County Historical Association, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh.
Keeseville Holiday Festival. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Keeseville. Full slate of events around town. Find more information on the festival facebook page at tinyurl.com/ycy6tp88.
Cadyville Community Tree Lighting. 5 to 7 p.m., Cadyville Fire Station, 2122 Rt. 3, Cadyville.
Sunday, DEC. 11
EVENT
Holiday Open House. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clinton County Historical Association, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the park during the transition to winter. This hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages and abilities welcome.
MEAL
Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus. 8 to 10 a.m., Applebee’s, 80 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh. $8 in advance, $10 at door. Email teddydsm@aol.com.
Monday, DEC. 12
EVENT
Little Explorers: Raccoons. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week we’ll focus on those smart, pesky nocturnal animals, the raccoons. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages welcome.
Wednesday, DEC. 14
EVENT
Fall Adventurers with The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Rec. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Free program is open all adults and senior citizens. If you need a boost to get started walking and hiking or maybe you are interested in trying new locations, now is the time. We provide a safe and fun experience for all that attend. All participants must dress appropriately for the weather. Register by Dec. by calling 518-562-6860.
Friday, DEC. 16
EVENT
Evergreen Walk. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. A park naturalist will lead a guided nature walk to see what is happening in the park as we transition to winter, highlighting and investigating some of the tree species that stay green all year. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome.
MEETING
High Peaks Hospice Grief Group. 1 p.m.. Third Floor Solarium, Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Group is open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one, and would like to have an open and safe space to discuss and express one’s grief. Group will be facilitated by Kyrstie Morse, the Northern Bereavement Coordinator for High Peaks Hospice. All participants must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19. Please RSVP to attend by email at kmorse@highpeakshospice.org or by calling 518-891-0606.
Monday, DEC. 19
EVENT
Little Explorers: Foxes. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week’s focus will be the foxes that live in the park. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages welcome.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, Dec. 12, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Champlain Meeting House for local author Dan LaDue’s talk about his latest literary effort; followed by Our Little Corner with Gordie Little and Santa’s helper David Justus, then Chazy vs. NCCS JV boys soccer and Plattsburgh vs. NCCS varsity volleyball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday Dec. 19 and 20.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Champlain and the Mooers parades of lights, followed by Rouses Point’s St. Patrick’s Choir at The Anchorage, the recent northern tier Ecumenical Thanksgiving service, Gordie Little narrating his book “Sparkles & Shiner”, and the 1990 St. Mary’s parish’s Christmas Eve children’s Mass.
