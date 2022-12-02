COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Friday, DEC. 2
37th Annual Sparkle Village Craft Show & Sale. 4 to 8 p.m., Harrietstown Town Hall, 39 Main St. Saranac Lake. $3 per person, ages 12 and under free.
Annual Parade of Toys. 6 p.m., Rouse Park, Rouses Point. Caroling down Lake Street, hot cocoa and a visit with Santa Claus as the village Christmas Tree is lit.
Saturday, DEC. 3
Willsboro Congregational Church Annual Christmas Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3199 Main St, Willsboro. Bake sale, crafts, collectibles, wreaths and raffle.
Inaugural Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum Holiday Bazaar. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 250 River Road, Peru. $1 entrance fee.
Christmas in Essex. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Annual celebration of the holiday season, featuring a craft show, children’s activities, caroling and more.
Winter Craft Day. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stop by the Nature Center for crafts, games, and scavenger hunts that celebrate the official start of winter. All ages and abilities welcome.
37th Annual Sparkle Village Craft Show & Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Harrietstown Town Hall, 39 Main St. Saranac Lake. $3 per person, ages 12 and under free.
Kent-Delord House Museum Artisans Craft Event. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh.
Almanzo Wilder Homestead Christmas Celebration. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Almanzo Wilder Homestead, 177 Stacy Rd, Malone. Christmas readings, carol singing, children’s craft activities and more. Visit almanzowilderfarm.com/events for a full schedule of events.
Bake Sale. Noon to 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 34 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. All proceeds go to charity.
Sunday, DEC. 4
Inaugural Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum Holiday Bazaar. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 250 River Road, Peru. $1 entrance fee.
2nd Annual Schuyler Falls Town-wide Holiday Festival. 1 to 7 p.m., events all over the town.
Monday, DEC. 5
Little Explorers: Stars. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week we’ll learn more about space as we study the stars. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages welcome.
Tuesday, DEC. 6
Alice Hyde Holiday Memory Tree Dedication. 10 a.m., Alice Hyde Medical Center main entrance, 133 Park St., Malone. Event can also be streamed online at tinyurl.com/mwa6u5w.
20th Candlelight Vigil: The Christmas Box Angel. 6 p.m., Riverview Cemetery, Route 9, Chazy. If you wish, bring a white flower to lay at the base of the Angel in remembrance of your loved one. Any questions, call Pam Moser 846-8304 or Diane Trombly 846-7818.
Thursday, DEC. 8
Alice Hyde Christmas Celebration. 5 to 6:30 p.m., Alice Hyde Medical Center Campus, along Third Street, Malone. Horse-drawn wagon rides along Third Street, which will be shut down for the duration of the event, as well as a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Saturday, DEC. 10
David Sauther Memorial 8th Annual Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Show. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Davis Elementary School, 183 Webster St., Malone.
Animal Homes. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to see where birds, beavers, squirrels, insects and other animals have made their homes. Length of walk will be approximately 1 mile. All ages and abilities welcome.
Holiday Open House. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clinton County Historical Association, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh.
Cadyville Community Tree Lighting. 5 to 7 p.m., Cadyville Fire Station, 2122 Rt. 3, Cadyville.
Sunday, DEC. 11
Holiday Open House. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clinton County Historical Association, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided hike to explore the trails of the park during the transition to winter. This hike will be easy-paced and about 2 miles. All ages and abilities welcome.
Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus. 8 to 10 a.m., Applebee’s, 80 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh. $8 in advance, $10 at door. Email teddydsm@aol.com.
Monday, DEC. 12
Little Explorers: Raccoons. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week we’ll focus on those smart, pesky nocturnal animals, the raccoons. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages welcome.
Wednesday, DEC. 14
Fall Adventurers with The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Rec. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Free program is open all adults and senior citizens. If you need a boost to get started walking and hiking or maybe you are interested in trying new locations, now is the time. We provide a safe and fun experience for all that attend. All participants must dress appropriately for the weather. Register by Dec. by calling 518-562-6860.
Friday, DEC. 16
Evergreen Walk. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. A park naturalist will lead a guided nature walk to see what is happening in the park as we transition to winter, highlighting and investigating some of the tree species that stay green all year. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome.
High Peaks Hospice Grief Group. 1 p.m.. Third Floor Solarium, Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Group is open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one, and would like to have an open and safe space to discuss and express one’s grief. Group will be facilitated by Kyrstie Morse, the Northern Bereavement Coordinator for High Peaks Hospice. All participants must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19. Please RSVP to attend by email at kmorse@highpeakshospice.org or by calling 518-891-0606.
Monday, DEC. 19
Little Explorers: Foxes. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime. This week’s focus will be the foxes that live in the park. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under, but all ages welcome.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, Dec. 5, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine captures Staub Spiegel performing his holiday song “If I Could Have Something For Christmas”, followed by the recent Veterans Day ceremony at American Legion Post 912 in Rouses Point, and then What’s Going on Here with Bob Venne talking to Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Kavanaugh. and Chazy vs. NCCS JV girls soccer and NCCS vs. AuSable Valley varsity boys soccer.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday Dec. 12 and 13.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Champlain Meeting House for local author Dan LaDue’s talk about his latest literary effort; followed by Our Little Corner with Gordie Little and Santa’s helper David Justus, then Chazy vs. NCCS JV boys soccer and Plattsburgh vs. NCCS varsity volleyball.
