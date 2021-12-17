Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
Event
Winter Celebration. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stop by the Nature Center for crafts, games, and scavenger hunts that celebrate the official start of winter. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
Event
Rouses Point Parade of Lights. 6 p.m. Anyone interested in registering is asked to contact Mike LeBlanc at fire@rousespointny.com.
MONDAY, DEC. 20
Event
Little Explorers: Winter Trees. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime. Come explore this week’s theme of winter trees to find out. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under but all ages and abilities are always welcome.
Talks
Homeowner Assistance Funds informational desk. 1 to 5 p.m. First floor meeting room of Clinton County Government Center, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. After 5 p.m., will be set up at the center's lobby until 7 p.m. Funds will be available for homeowners in danger of losing their homes. Social distancing will be observed and masking is requested regardless of vaccination status/ Anyone unable to attend can visit HAPEC's Facebook page for a list of alternative locations in the North Country or for a schedule of virtual events.
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom video conferencing, or you can attend in person. Email ransom@northnet.org, call 518-335-1951 or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
Event
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 6 p.m., Three Steeples United Methodist Church, 491 US-11, Champlain. Join the Three Steeples United Methodist Church for a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service that looks at the Christmas story from Scripture, carols and a Christmas message from the church's pastor. Everyone welcome. Interested participants are asked to bring a mask. COVID regulations apply.
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
Event
New Year's Day Hike. 10 a.m. to noon. Explore the wintry landscape surrounding Fort St. Frederic and His Majesty’s Fort of Crown Point with a living historian guide. You'll learn the history of the site and how people traveled, lived, worked, and survived 18th century winters on the frontier of Lake Champlain. Hike will be three-quarters of a mile, suitable for all ages. Meet outside museum at 10 a.m. to sign in. To register, email kris.jarret@parks.ny.gov or leave a message at (518) 597-3666.
