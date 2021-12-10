Editor's Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
Event
Evergreen Walk. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. A park naturalist will lead a guided nature walk to see what is happening in the park as it transitions to winter, highlighting and investigating some of the tree species that stay green all year. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome.
Keeseville Holiday Festival. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., downtown Keeseville. Festival to include a Big Truck Parade, holiday lights, tree lighting, house lighting competition with prizes, Childrens' Craft Coroner and more.
Cadyville Community Tree Lighting and Fire Truck Parade. 5:15 p.m. start for tree lighting at Cadyville Fire Station. Attendance limited to family members of those being honored at memorial. Event open to public via Facebook Live. Decorated Fire Truck Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. at Cadyville Recreation Park.
Peru Tractor Parade. 7 p.m., proceeds north on Jarvis Road. The 2021 parade is dedicated to Orville Keyes, who passes away Nov. 27. Keyes was a Peru Highway Department employee for more than 22 years.
Holiday Open House. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clinton County Historical Association Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. The CCHA houses the largest selection of Clinton County history books, new and used, for sale in the North Country. Special gift packages have been prepared for the museum shop and all exhibit rooms will be open. Orders can be placed for the latest Christmas ornament of the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel. Special pricing offered on past ornaments and selected free books. Visitors must be vaccinated and wear masks. Before and after the Holiday Open House, the museum is open by appointment only.
Candy Cane Lane with Santa and Mrs. Clause. 5 to 8:30 p.m., Chazy Central School. Event to include drive-by lights, Christmas decorations and music.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
Event
Guided Hike and Bonfire. 3 to 5:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park and afterwards enjoy a bonfire and s’mores. Length of walk will be approximately 2 miles on easy trails. All ages and abilities welcome.
A Night of Giving and Santa Meet and Greet. 4 to 6 p.m. Dulac’s Bookkeeping and Tax Services, 8567 U.S. Rt. 9, Lewis. Come meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken.
Christmas Tree Lighting. 5 p.m., Paquette Park, Village of Champlain, Route 9. Tree lighting with a visit from Santa who will have gifts for the children, free hot chocolate.
Village of Champlain Parade. 6:30 p.m., Starts at Kimpex parking lot, 100 Walnut St. off of Elm Street, Champlain. Parade of lighted vehicles.
Second Sunday Storytime. 4 p.m., The Bookstore Plus is hosting a virtual storytime over Facebook Live. The theme will be December is Winter. All children are welcome.
Meal
Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus. 8 to 10 a.m., Applebees, 80 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh. $8 in advance, $10 at door. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. Email amberlmarnold86@gmail.com or call 518-527-4627 to purchase tickets.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
Meeting
South Plattsburgh Fire District. 5:30 p.m., Station No. 1, 4105 Route 22, Plattsburgh.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
Event
Winter Celebration. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Stop by the Nature Center for crafts, games, and scavenger hunts that celebrate the official start of winter. All ages and abilities welcome.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
Event
Rouses Point Parade of Lights. 6 p.m. Anyone interested in registering is asked to contact Mike LeBlanc at fire@rousespointny.com.
MONDAY, DEC. 20
Event
Little Explorers: Winter Trees. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a nature-themed story and playtime. Come explore this week’s theme of winter trees to find out. This program is most appropriate for ages 5 and under but all ages and abilities are always welcome.
Talks
Homeowner Assistance Funds informational desk. 1 to 5 p.m. First floor meeting room of Clinton County Government Center, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. After 5 p.m., will be set up at the center's lobby until 7 p.m. Funds will be available for homeowners in danger of losing their homes. Social distancing will be observed and masking is requested regardless of vaccination status/ Anyone unable to attend can visit HAPEC's Facebook page for a list of alternative locations in the North Country or for a schedule of virtual events.
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom video conferencing, or you can attend in person. Email ransom@northnet.org, call 518-335-1951 or visit champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
Event
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 6 p.m., Three Steeples United Methodist Church, 491 US-11, Champlain. Join the Three Steeples United Methodist Church for a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service that looks at the Christmas story from Scripture, carols and a Christmas message from the church's pastor. Everyone welcome. Interested participants are asked to bring a mask. COVID regulations apply.
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
Meeting
Table Topics & International Speech Contest. The Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club will be holding a Zoom-only speech contest. Improve your skills in the art of public speaking and leadership. Questions? Contact Christina Ransom at ransom@northnet.org.ii or at (518) 335-1951.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum’s Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
Monday: 1 and 7 p.m.; Tuesday: 8 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13 and 14
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the 2nd annual Mooers Community Christmas parade, put on by the Mooers Volunteer Fire Department; followed by the Chazy Central Rural School Christmas Holiday programs, Northern Adirondack vs. CCRS varsity girls soccer at George Brendler Field, and scenes from this fall’s corn harvest at Ridge View Farms.
