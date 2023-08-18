COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Friday, AUG. 18
EVENT
Schuyler Falls Annual Town-Wide Garage Sale. All day, locations across Morrisonville, Wood’s Mills, Schuyler Falls.
Tupper Lake Masonic Craft Fair and Flea Market. Noon to 6 p.m., Tupper Lake Waterfront Park, Demars Boulevard, Tupper Lake.
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
TALK
Redford Glass Uncovered with Helen Nerska. 12:30 p.m., Plattsburgh Senior Center, 5139 North Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
Naturalist Talk: Creatures of the Night. 7 to 8 p.m., Macomb Reservation State Park, 201 Campsite Road, Schuyler Falls. A park naturalist will talk about some of the nighttime animals that live in the park, and show the amazing adaptations that let them be so successful in the dark, and s’mores will be served. All ages and abilities welcome. Meets on the campground side of the park by the entrance booth.
Saturday, AUG. 19
EVENT
Schuyler Falls Annual Town-Wide Garage Sale. All day, locations across Morrisonville, Wood’s Mills, Schuyler Falls.
Tupper Lake Masonic Craft Fair and Flea Market. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tupper Lake Waterfront Park, Demars Boulevard, Tupper Lake.
Adirondack Family Book Festival. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 115 John Brown Road, Lake Placid.
Fishes of the Basin. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Explore the many fish species that call Lake Champlain home with demonstrations, crafts, fishing games, and fun activities at the Nature Center. All ages and abilities welcome.
Jay Day Celebration. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jay Village Green, Route 9N, Jay.
Walking Tour of the Oval. 10:30 a.m., Begins at 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0340 to register for tour.
Sunday, AUG. 20
EVENT
Schuyler Falls Annual Town-Wide Garage Sale. All day, locations across Morrisonville, Wood’s Mills, Schuyler Falls.
Don Edgley Memorial Golf Tournament. Craig Wood Golf Course, 141 Country Club Ln, Lake Placid. $65 entry fee, includes green fees, cart, light breakfast/lunch and beverages. Call 518-523-9811 for more information.
Tupper Lake Masonic Craft Fair and Flea Market. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tupper Lake Waterfront Park, Demars Boulevard, Tupper Lake.
Animal Activities. 9 a.m. to Noon, Cumberland Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Rd, Plattsburgh. Visit the table near the playground for cool animal artifacts, nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome.
168th Annual Redford Picnic. 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Church of Assumption Parish Center grounds, 168 Church St., Redford.
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
MEAL
Pulled Pork Dinner. 4 to 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 3909 Route 374, Lyon Mountain. Adults, $12; Children 6 to 12, $7; Children 5 and under, free. Raffle drawing for 20 prizes at 6 p.m. Takeout available.
Monday, AUG. 21
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Little Explorers: Fish. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under.
Tuesday, AUG. 22
EVENT
A.C.C.E.S. Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation. 2 to 3 p.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Appointment Required-Call 518-563-8000 Ex. 2178 or 2207.
TALK
The History of the Lozier Company and Family with Dick Soper. 2:30 p.m., The Grand Room, Meadowbrook Healthcare, 154 Prospect Ave., Plattsburgh.
The Creative Destruction of Plattsburgh: From Village to City in the Late 19th and Early 20th Centuries. 6:45 p.m., Lake Forest Retirement Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh. Presentation by Professor James M. Lindgren. Free.
Wednesday, AUG. 23
EVENT
Interview Skills Workshop. 10 to 11:30 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Veterans Job Search Workshop/Job Club. 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Thursday, AUG. 24
EVENT
Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.
Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided.
Friday, AUG. 25
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
TALK
Naturalist Talk: Creatures of the Night. 7 to 8 p.m., Macomb Reservation State Park, 201 Campsite Road, Schuyler Falls. A park naturalist will talk about some of the nighttime animals that live in the park, and show the amazing adaptations that let them be so successful in the dark, and s’mores will be served. All ages and abilities welcome. Meets on the campground side of the park by the entrance booth.
Saturday, AUG. 26
EVENT
Insect Safari. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Participants will learn what makes an insect an insect, then search for and collect some insects on the trails around the Nature Center to examine more closely. All ages and abilities welcome. All bugs will be released following the program.
Celebrating Women’s Equality Day. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Kent-Delord House Museum Carriage Barn, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh.
Sunday, AUG. 27
EVENT
Chinese Auction. Noon to 3 p.m., Lyon Mountain American Legion Post 1623, 3958 Route 374.
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
Monday, AUG. 28
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Little Explorers: Flies. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under.
TALKS
“Bullets, Booze, Bootleggers, and Beer: The Story of Prohibition in Northern New York.” 7 p.m., NewVida Preserve, 6394 NYS Rt.86, Jay. With author Lawrence P. Gooley Free spirits tastings will be offered by small craft distiller, Murray’s Fools Distillery. The Program is free and open to the public. For further information, go to www.wilmingtonhistoricalsociety.org or contact the Wilmington Historical Society at whs12997@hotmail.com or 518-420-8370.
Thursday, AUG. 31
EVENT
Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.
Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided.
Friday, SEPT. 1
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
I Love BBQ and Music Festival. 3 to 9 p.m., North Elba Showgrounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. $6 per person; ages 9 and under, free. Full schedule of events can be found online at tinyurl.com/57wnczhm.
Saturday, SEPT. 2
EVENT
I Love BBQ and Music Festival. 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., North Elba Showgrounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. $6 per person; ages 9 and under, free. Full schedule of events can be found online at tinyurl.com/57wnczhm.
Mooers Vol. Fire Dept 65th Annual Labor Day Celebration. 4 p.m. to Dusk, Mooers Recreation Park, Park Lane, Mooers. See full schedule of events at tinyurl.com/3bdf6xzn.
AuSable Valley Class of 1978 Reunion. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Sunday, SEPT. 3
EVENT
I Love BBQ and Music Festival. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Elba Showgrounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. $6 per person; ages 9 and under, free. Full schedule of events can be found online at tinyurl.com/57wnczhm.
Mooers Vol. Fire Dept 65th Annual Labor Day Celebration. Noon to 4 p.m., Mooers Fire Department, 2508 State Route 11 Mooers. See full schedule of events at tinyurl.com/3bdf6xzn.
Thursday, SEPT. 7
MEAL
Harvest Dinner. 4 to 6 p.m., Frontier Chapter #203, 263 County Route 34, Burke. $15, adults; $7, ages 6 to 10; free, ages 5 and under. To place an order, call 518-806-1973.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Rouses Point Sportsmen’s Club’s annual community bar-b-que, followed by the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Champlain Border Patrol Station, the Clinton County Fire Fighters Association 75th anniversay ceremony and Mooers vs. Cumberland Head grasshopper baseball.
