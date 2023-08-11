Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Friday. AUG. 11
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
TALK
Naturalist Talk: Creatures of the Night. 7 to 8 p.m., Macomb Reservation State Park, 201 Campsite Road, Schuyler Falls. A park naturalist will talk about some of the nighttime animals that live in the park, and show the amazing adaptations that let them be so successful in the dark, and s’mores will be served. All ages and abilities welcome. Meets on the campground side of the park by the entrance booth.
Saturday, AUG. 12
EVENT
Garage Sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Willsboro United Methodist Church, 3734 Main St., Willsboro. Church accepting donations until Aug. 5. Call 518-963-4459 or 518-572-5025 to arrange a drop-off.
Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a guided nature scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be 1 mile or less on easy trails. Self-guided Scavenger Hunt also available at the Nature Center.
Town of Schuyler Falls 175th Anniversary Celebration. Noon to 9:30 p.m., Schuyler Falls. Noon, parade; 2 p.m., opening ceremony at Town Hall; 2 to 6 p.m., festival at town hall and grounds; 6 to 9 p.m., the Bootleg Band concert at River Street Park; 9:30 p.m., fireworks on Town Hall Grounds.
MEETING
Climate Crew Meeting. 2:30 to 4 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Climate Crew is a student-led club for any kid in Grades 4 to 6 interested in learning more about and helping the environment. This month join special guest Sue Hagar from the Lake Champlain Basin Program to learn about the bodies of water near us and what lives in them.
Sunday, AUG. 13
EVENT
Animal Activities. 9 a.m. to Noon, Cumberland Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Rd, Plattsburgh. Visit the table near the playground for cool animal artifacts, nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome.
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Town of Schuyler Falls 175th Anniversary Celebration. 2 to 9 p.m., Schuyler Falls. 2 to 6 p.m., festival on town hall grounds; 6 to 9 p.m., DJ and Karaoke with Tunes of Time at River Street Park.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
Monday, AUG. 14
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Little Explorers: Dragonflies. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under.
MEETING
Champlain Village Board. 6:30 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
Tuesday, AUG 15
EVENT
Job Search for the Older Worker. 1:30 to 3 p.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Meetings also available over Zoom. Email ransom@northnet.org or call 518-335-1951 for more information.
Wednesday, AUG. 16
TALK
"Road to Retirement Series: Travels in South Africa." 2 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Nature photographer Frank Lescinsky to speak on recent travels to South Africa.
“When Men and Mountains Meet: Stories of Hope and Despair in the Adirondack Wilderness after the American Revolution.” 7 p.m., Wilmington Community Center, 7 Community Center Circle off Springfield Road, Wilmington. The program is free and open to the public. Presented by author Glenn Pearsall.
"Underground Railroad in the North Country: Then and Now." 7 p.m., Keeseville Fire Department, 8 Pleasant St., Keeseville. Free. Presented by Jacqueline Madison.
MEETING
Champlain Village Planning Board. 5 p.m., Village Office, 11104 Route 9, Champlain.
Thursday, AUG. 17
EVENT
Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.
Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided.
MEAL
Roast Turkey Dinner. 4:30 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 6486 Main St., Westport. Eat-in or takeout. $14, adults; $6, ages 5 to 12; ages 4 and under, free.
Friday, AUG. 18
EVENT
Schuyler Falls Annual Town-Wide Garage Sale. All day, locations across Morrisonville, Wood’s Mills, Schuyler Falls.
Tupper Lake Masonic Craft Fair and Flea Market. Noon to 6 p.m., Tupper Lake Waterfront Park, Demars Boulevard, Tupper Lake.
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
TALK
Redford Glass Uncovered with Helen Nerska. 12:30 p.m., Plattsburgh Senior Center, 5139 North Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
Naturalist Talk: Creatures of the Night. 7 to 8 p.m., Macomb Reservation State Park, 201 Campsite Road, Schuyler Falls. A park naturalist will talk about some of the nighttime animals that live in the park, and show the amazing adaptations that let them be so successful in the dark, and s’mores will be served. All ages and abilities welcome. Meets on the campground side of the park by the entrance booth.
Saturday, AUG. 19
EVENT
Schuyler Falls Annual Town-Wide Garage Sale. All day, locations across Morrisonville, Wood’s Mills, Schuyler Falls.
Tupper Lake Masonic Craft Fair and Flea Market. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tupper Lake Waterfront Park, Demars Boulevard, Tupper Lake.
Fishes of the Basin. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Explore the many fish species that call Lake Champlain home with demonstrations, crafts, fishing games, and fun activities at the Nature Center. All ages and abilities welcome.
Jay Day Celebration. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jay Village Green, Route 9N, Jay.
Walking Tour of the Oval. 10:30 a.m., Begins at 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Call 518-561-0340 to register for tour.
Sunday, AUG. 20
EVENT
Schuyler Falls Annual Town-Wide Garage Sale. All day, locations across Morrisonville, Wood’s Mills, Schuyler Falls.
Don Edgley Memorial Golf Tournament. Craig Wood Golf Course, 141 Country Club Ln, Lake Placid. $65 entry fee, includes green fees, cart, light breakfast/lunch and beverages. Call 518-523-9811 for more information.
Tupper Lake Masonic Craft Fair and Flea Market. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tupper Lake Waterfront Park, Demars Boulevard, Tupper Lake.
Animal Activities. 9 a.m. to Noon, Cumberland Bay State Park, 152 Cumberland Head Rd, Plattsburgh. Visit the table near the playground for cool animal artifacts, nature-themed crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. All ages welcome.
168th Annual Redford Picnic. 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Church of Assumption Parish Center grounds, 168 Church St., Redford.
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
MEAL
Pulled Pork Dinner. 4 to 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 3909 Route 374, Lyon Mountain. Adults, $12; Children 6 to 12, $7; Children 5 and under, free. Raffle drawing for 20 prizes at 6 p.m. Takeout available.
Monday, AUG. 21
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Little Explorers: Fish. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under.
Tuesday, AUG. 22
EVENT
A.C.C.E.S. Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation. 2 to 3 p.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. Appointment Required-Call 518-563-8000 Ex. 2178 or 2207.
TALK
The History of the Lozier Company and Family with Dick Soper. 2:30 p.m., The Grand Room, Meadowbrook Healthcare, 154 Prospect Ave., Plattsburgh.
Wednesday, AUG. 23
EVENT
Interview Skills Workshop. 10 to 11:30 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Veterans Job Search Workshop/Job Club. 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Thursday, AUG. 24
EVENT
Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.
Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided.
Friday, AUG. 25
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
TALK
Naturalist Talk: Creatures of the Night. 7 to 8 p.m., Macomb Reservation State Park, 201 Campsite Road, Schuyler Falls. A park naturalist will talk about some of the nighttime animals that live in the park, and show the amazing adaptations that let them be so successful in the dark, and s’mores will be served. All ages and abilities welcome. Meets on the campground side of the park by the entrance booth.
Saturday, AUG. 26
EVENT
Insect Safari. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Participants will learn what makes an insect an insect, then search for and collect some insects on the trails around the Nature Center to examine more closely. All ages and abilities welcome. All bugs will be released following the program.
Sunday, AUG. 27
EVENT
Chinese Auction. Noon to 3 p.m., Lyon Mountain American Legion Post 1623, 3958 Route 374.
Summer Sundays at the Bluff Point Lighthouse. 1 to 3 p.m., Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation to lighthouse the responsibility of the individual. Free tours, donations accepted. For more information, call 518-561-0340.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
Monday, AUG. 28
EVENT
Developing a Resume. 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Little Explorers: Flies. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under.
Thursday, AUG. 31
EVENT
Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.
Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided.
Friday, SEPT. 1
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
I Love BBQ and Music Festival. 3 to 9 p.m., North Elba Showgrounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. $6 per person; ages 9 and under, free. Full schedule of events can be found online at tinyurl.com/57wnczhm.
Saturday, SEPT. 2
EVENT
I Love BBQ and Music Festival. 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., North Elba Showgrounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. $6 per person; ages 9 and under, free. Full schedule of events can be found online at tinyurl.com/57wnczhm.
Sunday, SEPT. 3
EVENT
I Love BBQ and Music Festival. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Elba Showgrounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. $6 per person; ages 9 and under, free. Full schedule of events can be found online at tinyurl.com/57wnczhm.
Thursday, SEPT. 7
MEAL
Harvest Dinner. 4 to 6 p.m., Frontier Chapter #203, 263 County Route 34, Burke. $15, adults; $7, ages 6 to 10; free, ages 5 and under. To place an order, call 518-806-1973.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the annual Chazy Lions Club's "Old Home Day" celebration, followed by the opening ceremony and a look around this year's Clinton County Fair, then the Clinton County Historical Association presentation on the history of Dr. William Beaumont, and NCCS vs. Chatham varsity girls softball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday Aug. 21 and 22.
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable's Calvin Castine is at the Rouses Point Sportsmen's Club's annual community bar-b-que, followed by the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Champlain Border Patrol Station, the Clinton County Fire Fighters Association 75th anniversay ceremony and Mooers vs. Cumberland Head grasshopper baseball.
