Friday, APRIL 7
TALK
“Arctic Adventure.” 7 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room, Old Clinton County Courthouse, Plattsburgh. Ray and Lola Johnson will present on their two weeks exploring the Northwest Territories. Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club business meeting to follow.
Saturday, APRIL 8
EVENT
CVPH Annual Easter Egg Hunt. 10 a.m., front lawn, CVPH, 75 Beekman St., Plattsburgh. Free and open to kids ages 10 and under.
Nature Walk: Signs of Spring. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for an approximately one mile walk on the park trails to look for changes that are occurring throughout the park and see what our wildlife is doing to get ready for spring. All ages and abilities welcome.
Sunday, APRIL 9
EVENT
Guided Hike. 3 to 4 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2-3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
Monday, APRIL 10
EVENT
Little Explorers: Eggs. 3 to 4 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 0-5! What kinds of animals lay eggs? Where would you go to look for some? Come for egg-themed stories, songs, and art projects from 10-10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime!
Friday, APRIL 14
EVENT
Rummage Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Three Steeples Methodist Church, 491 Route 11, Champlain. There will be clothing, household and new items, toys, books, plants and more. You are encouraged to bring your own shopping bags.
Saturday, APRIL 15
EVENT
Spring Scavenger Hunt. Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Get your family out of the house and join a guided scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.
Rummage Sale. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Three Steeples Methodist Church, 491 Route 11, Champlain. There will be clothing, household and new items, toys, books, plants and more. You are encouraged to bring your own shopping bags.
Monday, APRIL 17
EVENT
Little Explorers: Earth Day. 3 to 4 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. How can even our youngest, tiniest citizens help our one and only Earth? Come for Earth Day themed stories, songs, and art projects from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then stay for some outdoor playtime.
MEETING
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., 1st Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.
Tuesday, APRIL 18
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom videoconferencing. Find more information by emailing ransom@northnet.org, calling 518-335-1951 or visiting champlainvalley.toastmastersclubs.org.
TALK
”The Story of the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel” with Kate Chilton and Helen Nerska. 6:45 p.m., Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, APRIL 19
MEETING
Franklin County Solid Waste Management Authority. 3:30 p.m., Second Floor Conference Room, Franklin County Courthouse, Malone.
Saturday, APRIL 22
EVENT
Earth Day Celebration. Noon to 3 p.m., Trinity Park, Downtown Plattsburgh. Celebrate Earth Day with the City of Plattsburgh. Go on a scavenger Hunt, play some Earth Day themed games, plant a seed to take home and help clean up the Park. All ages welcome.
MEETING
Climate Crew. 3 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Do you have a student in 4th, 5th, or 6th grade who is interested in learning more about and helping the environment? This new club, was started by two 5th graders from Beekmantown and Morrisonville Elementaries. We’ll be starting research about our topics of interest this month in preparation for some service projects coming up. New members always welcome. Some students are planning to check out the Earth Day event in Trinity Park before the meeting so email kimberlyirland@gmail.com if you’d like to drop your student off early.
Sunday, APRIL 23
EVENT
Garage Sale for Relay for Life. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Holy Cross Parish Center Gym, 4917 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2-3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, April 10, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, April 11, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the NCCS vs. Plattsburgh JV boys basketball game, followed by a look at Dick and Pam Boulerice’s hidden garden in Mooers, Chazy vs. Boquet Valley varsity boys basketball and NCCS vs. Plattsburgh varsity girls basketball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday April 17 and 18.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin & Judy Castine cover the return of the Amtrak Adirondack Line to the north country, in Plattsburgh and Rouses Point; followed by author Joy Demarse talking about her historic novel “Nine Days a Soldier”; and CCRS vs, Boquet Valley modified boys basketball, NCCS JV girls basketball vs. Rice Academy and vs. Plattsburgh High School.
