Editor’s Note: All events must be open to the public. Be sure to include the specific dates, times, prices and location of the event. Send to news@pressrepublican.com or to Press-Republican Calendars, P.O. Box 459, Plattsburgh, NY 12901-0459; fax, 561-3362.
Deadline for submissions: 5 p.m. the Tuesday before Friday publication.
Friday, APRIL 28
EVENT
Town of Schuyler Falls Historic Marker Cleaning. 10 a.m. to noon, Town Hall, 997 Mason St, Morrisonville. Meet at town hall at 9:30 a.m. All volunteers welcome.
Saturday, APRIL 29
EVENT
Peru Middle School Childrens’ Consignment Sale Fundraiser. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., Clinton Community College Gymnasium, 136 Clinton Point Drive, Plattsburgh. Clothing sizes newborn to 14/16 will be available, as well as bikes, games, toys, books, and more.
Birding for Beginners. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist on a walk to search for some of the many bird species that live in the park or are starting to migrate through this time of year. All ages and abilities are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them, or borrow a pair from the Nature Center – first come, first served.
Historic Plaque Dedications. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The 10 a.m. dedication will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Mooers in honor of Tabitha Bixby Hood. The 2 p.m. dedication will be held in honor of Zephaniah, Nathaniel, Charles and Daniel Platt at the Riverside Cemetery in Plattsburgh.
Arbor Day Celebration. 1 p.m., Paquette Park, Route 9, Champlain. Kids crafts and tree planting.
Best 4th in the North Night at the Pub. 6 to 9 p.m., Madden’s Pub, 101 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Fundraising night for the Best 4th in the North activities.
MEAL
Pancake Breakfast. 8 a.m. to noon, Fellowship Center on 12 Elm Street, Peru. $10, adults; $7, ages 5 to 12; free, ages 4 and under. All proceeds benefit the Peru Community Church missions, programs & general fund. Parking on-street or the parking lot adjacent to the Fellowship Center.
Monday, MAY 1
EVENT
2nd Annual Gracie’s Shoe Drive Fundraiser. Healing Grace: Center for Hope and Healing at 62 Brinkerhoff St., Suite 104, Plattsburgh. Drive runs through June 29.
Friday, MAY 5
TALK
“Learning the Trails: Conquering the 46 High Peaks of the Adirondacks.” 7 p.m., Second Floor Auditorium, Old Clinton County Courthouse, Plattsburgh. Justin Schultz and his daughter Kailyee Corcoran will talk about their journey to becoming 46ers, which started when Corcoran was just 7 years old. Presented by Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Regular club meeting to follow at 8 p.m.
Saturday, MAY 6
EVENT
Granny’s Attic Unique Boutique Indoor Garage Sale. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Peru Community Church Fellowship Center, 13 Elm St., Peru.
Autism Alliance Walk. 9:30 to 11 a.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fairgrounds Road, Plattsburgh. Registration and activities begin at 9:30 a.m., walk starts at 11 a.m.
Food and Plant Sale. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 6486 Main St., Westport.
TALK
“Go Native, Plattsburgh.” 2 to 4 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Presentation on the environmental benefits of native plants presented by the City Climate Task Force.
MEAL
Quiche Sale. Noon to 4 p.m., American Legion Post #1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. $15 per quiche. Call or text 518-578-3484 or 518-593-7567 to preorder. Proceeds benefit Knights of Columbus #7215.
Chicken and Biscuit Dinner. Noon to 6 p.m., Community Center, 2438 Route 11, North Bangor. $11. Takeout available. Proceeds to help cover cost of funeral for Donald Williams. For more details contact Teena Collette on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/alex.piper.50364.
Sunday, MAY 7
EVENT
Granny’s Attic Unique Boutique Indoor Garage Sale. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Peru Community Church Fellowship Center, 13 Elm St., Peru. All items half price.
Wednesday, MAY 10
TALK
Spring Wildflowers. 2 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Presentation by naturalist and photographer Frank Lescinsky.
MEETING
Fairview Cemetery Association Annual Meeting. 1 p.m., Heidrick-Zaumetzer Funeral Home, 3 College Street, AuSable Forks.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, May 1, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, May 2, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Champlain Fire Department’s annual awards banquet, followed by a public hearing regarding the proposed new Champlain F.D. building project; and then NCCS vs. Peru varsity baseball.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday May 8 and 9.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine chats with Barrie Finnegan and Janet Duprey regarding the upcoming North Country Honor Flight’s 2023 trips to Washington DC; followed by the premier girls varsity flag football match-up between NCCS and Beekmantown, and then Chazy varsity girls softball vs. Indian Lake-Long Lake, and finally, Chazy vs. Crown Point varsity girls basketball.
