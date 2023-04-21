COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Saturday, APRIL 22
EVENT
Earth Day Celebration. Noon to 3 p.m., Trinity Park, Downtown Plattsburgh. Celebrate Earth Day with the City of Plattsburgh. Go on a scavenger Hunt, play some Earth Day themed games, plant a seed to take home and help clean up the Park. All ages welcome.
MEETING
Climate Crew. 3 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Do you have a student in 4th, 5th, or 6th grade who is interested in learning more about and helping the environment? This new club, was started by two 5th graders from Beekmantown and Morrisonville Elementaries. We’ll be starting research about our topics of interest this month in preparation for some service projects coming up. New members always welcome. Some students are planning to check out the Earth Day event in Trinity Park before the meeting so email kimberlyirland@gmail.com if you’d like to drop your student off early.
Sunday, APRIL 23
EVENT
Garage Sale for Relay for Life. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Holy Cross Parish Center Gym, 4917 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2-3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
Monday, APRIL 24
EVENT
Little Explorers: Rain. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week’s topic is rainy weather. Come for stories, songs, and art projects from 10-10:30, then stay for some outdoor playtime.
MEETING
Boquet River Association Annual Meeting. 6 to 8 p.m., The Grange, 1610 State Route 22, Whallonsburg.
Tuesday, APRIL 25
TALK
“John McKenna’s Plattsburgh: 1975” With William Laundry and Hellen Nerska. 5 p.m., Clinton County Historical Association, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh.
Friday, APRIL 28
EVENT
Town of Schuyler Falls Historic Marker Cleaning. 10 a.m. to noon, Town Hall, 997 Mason St, Morrisonville. Meet at town hall at 9:30 a.m. All volunteers welcome.
Saturday, APRIL 29
EVENT
Peru Middle School Childrens’ Consignment Sale Fundraiser. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., Clinton Community College Gymnasium, 136 Clinton Point Drive, Plattsburgh. Clothing sizes newborn to 14/16 will be available, as well as bikes, games, toys, books, and more.
Birding for Beginners. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist on a walk to search for some of the many bird species that live in the park or are starting to migrate through this time of year. All ages and abilities are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them, or borrow a pair from the Nature Center – first come, first served.
Historic Plaque Dedications. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The 10 a.m. dedication will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Mooers in honor of Tabitha Bixby Hood. The 2 p.m. dedication will be held in honor of Zephaniah, Nathaniel, Charles and Daniel Platt at the Riverside Cemetery in Plattsburgh.
Arbor Day Celebration. 1 p.m., Paquette Park, Route 9, Champlain. Kids crafts and tree planting.
Best 4th in the North Night at the Pub. 6 to 9 p.m., Madden’s Pub, 101 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Fundraising night for the Best 4th in the North activities.
Monday, MAY 1
EVENT
2nd Annual Gracie’s Shoe Drive Fundraiser. Healing Grace: Center for Hope and Healing at 62 Brinkerhoff St., Suite 104, Plattsburgh. Drive runs through June 29.
Friday, MAY 5
TALK
“Learning the Trails: Conquering the 46 High Peaks of the Adirondacks.” 7 p.m., Second Floor Auditorium, Old Clinton County Courthouse, Plattsburgh. Justin Schultz and his daughter Kailyee Corcoran will talk about their journey to becoming 46ers, which started when Corcoran was just 7 years old. Presented by Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Regular club meeting to follow at 8 p.m.
Saturday, MAY 6
EVENT
Autism Alliance Walk. 9:30 to 11 a.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fairgrounds Road, Plattsburgh. Registration and activities begin at 9:30 a.m., walk starts at 11 a.m.
Food and Plant Sale. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 6486 Main St., Westport.
MEAL
Chicken and Biscuit Dinner. Noon to 6 p.m., Community Center, 2438 Route 11, North Bangor. $11. Takeout available.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday April 24 and 25.
TWC Channel 30 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, 1 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine chats with with Rouses Point Stars and Stripes on the Lake committee leaders about their upcoming annual Independence Day celebration and parade; followed by Northern Adirondack vs. Ticonderoga modified girls basketball, Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac JV boys basketball, and then Our Little Corner’s Gordie Little visits with Arto Monaco as they watch Arto’s old Land of Make Believe videos.
