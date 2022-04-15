TUESDAY, APRIL 19
Meeting
Champlain Valley Toastmaster Club. 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Plattsburgh Public Library and on Zoom. Our Club fosters improved leadership & public speaking skills, in a fun, respectful environment. For a Zoom invitation, please contact Christina Ransom at 518-335-1951, or email her at ransom@northnet.org.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
Dinner
Mason/Star Public Dinner. 4:30 p.m. Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St. A public baked ham and macaroni cheese dinner sponsored jointly by Mount Defiance Lodge No. 794, F. and A.M. and Fort Ticonderoga Chapter No. 263, Order of the Eastern Star. Served as take-out only. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for children 12 and younger.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Dinner
Peru Knights of Columbus dinner. 4:30 to 6 p.m. St. Augustine’s Parish Center. Regular and gluten-free spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. $10 for adults. $5 for children 15 and under.
Event
Plattsburgh Relay for Life Garage Sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. OLV gym in Plattsburgh. Questions? Contact Conni at: vbrat77@yahoo.com or call (518) 572-0001
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
Event
Best 4th In The North Night At The Pub. 6 to 9 p.m. Maiden’s Pub, downtown Ticonderoga. Raffles and drawings will take place. Best 4th In The North items will also be for sale. Join in the festivities and help raise money for the Best 4th In The North celebration from the tips the guest bartenders receive. All proceeds will benefit the Best 4th In The North Celebration. During the event the committee plans to announce the 2022 Grand Marshal of the parade.
Event
Author Meet-and-Greet. 10 a.m. to noon. Cadyville Recreation Park parking lot. 114 Goddeau Road. Benjamin Giroux will have his storybook “I Am Odd, I am New” featured on the Storybook Trail in Cadyville from the last week of April through May 2022. The Autism Alliance of Northeastern NY will be joining Benjamin on April 30 from 10 AM – 12 PM for a meet-and-greet with the author and some fun activities. All ages are encouraged to attend this event. For more information, please call the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department at 518-562-6860 or visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com
Public Broadcast
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for 8:00 pm, Wednesday, April 20 and 27..
TWC Channel 30: April 20; Rouses Point Village Board meeting of April 4 and Champlain Village Board meeting of April 11. April 27; Champlain Town Board meeting of April 12.
