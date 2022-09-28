Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.