PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh’s Common Council on Thursday pushed back a vote to establish parking fees for the city’s downtown parking lots, while approving a change in the fee structure for parking at the city beach.
Councilors were undecided on the structure of the downtown fees and whether city residents and employees working downtown should receive discounted rates.
PROPOSED FEES
Downtown fees presented Thursday would cost $1 an hour, $7.25 per day, $90 for three-month permits and $324 for annual permits to park at the lots located on Durkee Street, the Arnie Pavone lot, Broad Street, Court Street, City Hall and the public sections of the Clinton County Government Center.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said introducing fees for the downtown lots would eliminate levies totaling about $71,000 currently paid by business and property owners.
“Rather than making those building owners and business owners pay that fee, what we’re looking at is asking the people who park downtown to pay that fee, essentially pay for parking,” Rosenquest said.
‘THAT IS A LOT OF MONEY’
Jennifer Boyer, a co-owner of Warren Tire Service Center on Broad Street, asked the council to consider giving downtown employees parking passes.
With 30 employees, Boyer said, it would cost her business about $10,000 a year to purchase annual passes at the rate the city presented, leaving the possibility that they would have to purchase their own passes.
“The price of food, the price of gas, has been a hard hit. To add this additional expense to them,” Boyer said, “that is a lot of money.”
While councilors largely agreed on the need for paid parking downtown, some asked if the city should reduce fees, price parking permits based on income and discount rates for city residents and downtown employees.
The council ultimately decided to push back the vote to establish the fees. Although Rosenquest said the city is still on pace to introduce them by mid-June.
“We’ll go back and rework some of the numbers, per the council’s request,” Rosenquest said. “We’ll make some adjustments that make sense and bring it back to council at the Finance Committee.”
BEACH FEES
The council approved changes to the fee structure for the city beach, 5-1, although Plattsburgh city and town residents won’t be charged for access until at least 2023.
Last year, the city charged $11 for a day pass for non-city and town U.S. vehicles and $110 for seasonal passes. With the council’s approval, the daily pass is now $12 and $60 for seasonal permits.
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) was the only one to vote against the changes, saying she would have preferred a flat fee that would cost $5 less than what is charged at state parks.
“I don’t think that in the first year of parking we should be trying to be profitable. I think we should be trying to break even,” Gibbs said.
With the approved changes, Rosenquest told the council the city can look forward to added revenue from the beach that would be reinvested back into it.
“We’ve run major deficits at the beach complex for many years now,” Rosenquest said. “We can finally see some light at the end of that tunnel that we can maybe turn the pages on in the next few years and generate a surplus for the beach.”
