Come on celebrate, Juneteenth

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Celebrations of Juneteenth, also known as African-American Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, were set on both shores of Lake Champlain before President Joe Biden inked Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into a federal holiday on Thursday.
The Lake Champlain Mass Choir, the summer iteration of the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir, performs Saturday, 10 a.m. at a Gospel Brunch in City Hall Park in Burlington, Vt.
“This is definitely, to my knowledge, the first time the City of Burlington sanctioned such an event,” Dr. Dexter Criss, choir artistic director and a SUNY Plattsburgh chemistry professor, said.
“I could be totally wrong. I've only been here 20 years."
QUEEN CITY FIRST
Tyeastia Green, Burlington's first Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, reached out to Criss to perform at the daylong event (10 a.m.-11 p.m.) featuring musical performances, art installations, food vendors and educational opportunities spread across four sites — City Hall Park, Flynn Elementary, Roosevelt Park and Champlain Elementary.
The Lake Champlain Mass Choir is composed primarily of community members from New York and Vermont like bass Michael Phillips, a U.S. Army Veteran, and native of Baltimore, Md.
“I had two brothers who moved up here in 1974 from Virginia,” Phillips said.
“They worked for IBM. They said, 'We'll send you anywhere in the world.' They picked Vermont.”
Phillips only first heard about Juneteenth, a contraction of June and 19th, recently.
“Never, never, never,” he said.
“I'm getting to know it and find out what's it's about. Right now, I'm learning. People, friends of mine, are talking about it.”
EVOLUTION FROM COMMUNITY TO NATIONAL CELEBRATION
The choir will perform “This is Freedom,” a mash-up arrangement by Criss.
“I took a song, 'Celebrate, Jesus, Celebrate,' and I took the melody from that song,” he said.
“The hook is from Kool & the Gang, 'Celebrate.' I thought it would get people up and going. It's important that we celebrate Juneteenth because of the significance in American history.
"I took the melody and I took the words to come up with what I think reflects what Juneteenth is.
Celebrate, freedom, celebrate.
Celebrate, freedom, celebrate
TEXAS OUTLIER
Juneteenth's origins, June 19, 1865, mark when Union Army Major Gen. Gordon Granger and 2,000 Union soldiers, enforced President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, effective two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1863.
Until Granger read General Order No. 3, more than 250,000 enslaved Americans of African descent did not know they were free, according to the National Museum of American History & Culture.
“We always talk about the military making sure we have our liberties,” Criss said.
“Juneteenth showed an example where the military had to come in to ensure all people's liberty. It just made everyone do it including the (Confederate States of America). The Dixiecrats didn't exist yet, but that's basically what it is.”
Celebrate, freedom, celebrate.
Celebrate, freedom, celebrate.
Throughout his high-octane rehearsals, Criss drops bits of history.
“I was explaining to the choir, the slaves didn't have a clue,” he said.
“They had been enslaved for so long that the spirit of freedom was foreign to them. Even when Granger told them they were free, they didn't know what that meant.”
The disenfranchised slaves had to live on somebody's land, travel through other people's land.
“They were not free from the economic pressure of living, but they were free from being told what to do,” Criss said.
This is freedom.
This is freedom.
Now, I'm free, yes, forevermore.
Greensboro, Vt. resident Janney Johnston traveled three hours round-trip to participate in the choir.
“This is a unique choir,” the soprano said.
“I am a member of the Montpelier Community Gospel Choir, and I have been for several years. When I found out that Dexter was pulling together an ecumenical choir for Juneteenth, I wanted to be part of it."
Johnston possesses an innate love for gospel music.
"I also have throughout my life wanted to be in some small way as supportive as possible for people of color, for their culture, to support the joy that gospel music gives to the world," she said.
"And I sense that story, every time I come here. No matter how sad or how tired I may be, what the African-American community has provided to all of us was a way to praise God and to find joy no matter what may come toward us that we may have to cope with.”
This is freedom.
This is freedom.
Now, I'm free, yes, forevermore.
Soprano Michele Macy also sings in the Burlington Ecumenical Gospel Choir.
She's participating in Juneteenth.
“To sing gospel music,” Macy said.
“Because I've been singing with these guys for many, many, many years. It's always been a very blessed experience.”
Come on celebrate.
Come on celebrate.
Come on celebrate.
This is freedom forevermore.
SUNY Plattsburgh alum and soprano Rosinda Anthony, like choir director, Andrea Ogle, never left.
Anthony, learned about Juneteenth while in the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir.
“I'm Caribbean originally,” Anthony, a Plattsburgh resident and Gospel Choir advisor, said.
“I'm from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, southeastern Caribbean. I've been in the choir 14-15 years now. Gospel music has been a part of my life pretty much forever because I, too, grew up in the church. My parents are strong members of their churches and whatnot.
"That is something that has continued when I came here."
Come on celebrate.
Come on celebrate
Come on celebrate.
This is freedom forevermore.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.