EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a guest column by Kathleen Rose Insley of Plattsburgh, reflecting on her journey through the organ donor application process for donating a kidney.
Did you know you can live with one kidney? Maybe, you might say, but why would you want to? How about to save someone’s life? Or at least make that life markedly better for a long time? Those seem like fine reasons.
I had hoped to be writing this on the other side of a donation of one of my kidneys. Not long ago, I’d read something a kidney donor wrote about sharing the news of her donation. She conceded how many might see such broadcasting as a brag. But her point was: how else do you get the word out that living organ donation is a thing, a thing so many of us could feasibly do? To spread the knowledge, you have to run the risk that people think you’re seeking accolades or the title of “hero.” So I knew I would share my story when I donated.
But it turns out I couldn’t donate. Even if I had, “hero” is not a term I would have been comfortable with. To me, that title is reserved for a very select few human beings who take actions that are extraordinarily difficult, life-threatening, or even life-ending, on behalf of others. That’s not the right term for someone who undergoes a handful of tests and screenings that are all paid for by a transplant program, gets the greatest level of care and treatment at a medical facility of the highest renown, experiences temporary pain and disruption to their work and family life, and has to be a little more careful and vigilant about their health moving forward. That all sounded like a fair trade to impact the life of someone facing dialysis for life, weakened health and premature death.
I had no particular host in mind for the kidney I was prepared to send packing. I was being evaluated for “altruistic” donation, where I wouldn’t have known who got the kidney unless they wanted to contact me. My awareness of the living donation process began when my brother’s wife told our family that her brother, who had been battling a rare kidney condition, was about to receive a kidney from his wife. I’d never heard of a living kidney donation. That couple later created a nonprofit organization – “Rock 1 Kidney” — to grow public awareness of living kidney donation. As time went on, the idea took up residence in my mind. I had a beloved uncle who lived for many years after a heart transplant. I also have a child with Type 1 Diabetes, so I know the havoc wrought by an organ that, for one reason or another, can’t do its job. The idea of easing someone’s life path with little to no effect on my own became more and more appealing the more I considered it. I’m fortunate enough that no one in my circle of family or friends is in need of a kidney and, as I was approaching 50, I felt there was no time like the present.
There was some trepidation from my husband, but he got on board. And I had unquestioning support from my children (maybe that should have worried me). I also knew that, should I or a family member need a kidney in the future after my donation, we would be prioritized.
I read everything on the Rock 1 Kidney site, much of the material on the National Kidney Foundation site, several testimonials and articles, and then set my sights on the transplant program at Massachusetts General Hospital. Due to illness in our family, we know the Boston hospital system well and we knew the caliber of their care. With two brothers in the area for support, I decided MGH was going to be in charge of my renal future.
The first step was some bloodwork and other simple labs. Then came the 24-hour urine collection — I was required to collect and refrigerate every drop of pee in a jug, which sat awkwardly next to the orange juice and coffee creamer, much to my family’s dismay. All of these were done locally — so easy. I had to make sure I had an updated physical and mammogram. Check. I had various virtual meetings and interviews with MGH, filled out standard medical history forms and answered questions about why I was interested in donation. After these initial screenings revealed no issues, it was on to Boston for more intense scrutiny of my insides.
MGH was able to schedule multiple tests in two consecutive days so that it only took one trip for them to discover everything they needed to know. It started with a Stress Echocardiogram, which consisted of an ultrasound of my heart before, during and after an increasingly difficult ride on a recumbent bike. That revealed a possible irregularity in one of my ventricles, so a cardiac CT was ordered. I had more bloodwork, a chest X-ray, an EKG, a psychiatric evaluation and the CT of my heart and abdomen, where my kidneys would be closely inspected.
It was here that my donation journey ended. It would have been nice if Frankie Avalon had sauntered down a white staircase out of the sky to deliver the news in the style of a 50s pop song, but it was just my Transplant Coordinator breaking it to me over the phone that I had...kidney stones. One in one kidney, and three in the other, all 2 mm or less, and not currently obstructing my kidney function. I never suspected this. The protocol at MGH, like many transplant facilities, is a hard no in these situations. In addition to being concerned for the recipient, the team has equal or greater fear leaving the donor with one stony kidney and no backup if those stones start to cause trouble. I was so disappointed. I shed some tears and made a final plea to my Coordinator to ask the team if there was anything they could do to make my kidneys more attractive, more lovable. There wasn’t.
But my story doesn’t have to be your story. If you’re reading this and the steps I went through above seem pretty easy, you’re right. True, I did not go through major surgery, I did not have to endure the recovery, and I did not have to spend the rest of my life knowing that, where there were once two, there was now one. I may not have to employ the vigilance of a person with one kidney, but I now have knowledge that requires similar vigilance in making sure those pesky stones stay small and harmless, or that they get addressed with the help of a urologist so they don’t cause me trouble down the road.
That’s one of the consolations of my failed task. I just received the most thorough medical workup of my life, and now I’m armed with so much more knowledge about my body and how to make it healthier. While I would have rather had a different ending to my (non)donation story, I know there are many people out there who can get to the final chapter and give someone the happiest of endings. I strongly urge you to consider living kidney donation. Read about it. Ask someone who did it. Assess the risks. Consider the rewards. It’s worth your time. If you do it, I won’t call you a hero, but plenty of people will if you like that sort of thing. What I will call you is kind, compassionate, and generous. And you get to freak out your family with a pee jug in your fridge. It’s a win-win.
