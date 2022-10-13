PLATTSBURGH — The seeds of “The Ballad of Fred Fort” are very, very old for Columbia University’s MFA Film Program students, director Bruno Mattos Rubeiz and producer Samantha Lori Glass.
“When I was young, I was really passionate about the Loch Ness Monster, and it was something I was super curious about and very into,” Rubeiz said.
“In searching about that, I also found Champ, of course. I would say the most famous cousin of Nessie. I knew about the Sandra Mansi photographs, all about the people who saw it, the sightings. She took the most famous picture of Champ when she was on vacation with her kids.”
‘WHAT IF?’
That backstory informed the development of this film, an amalgamation of Nessie, Champ, and the cryptozoologists, who search for them.
“For me, the story really comes from what if?” Rubeiz said.
“What if the these animals really exist and what if they are just hiding out there? According to science, it isn’t possible. It has been debunked and disproven many, many times through many different avenues of science.”
SOMETHING BIGGER THAN YOU
The unwavering belief in mystical creatures such as lake monsters is magical and very human in his estimation.
“For some people, it may be an animal,” he said.
“It might be a religion. It might be art. It might be politics, but something bigger than you like the purpose to your life. That is the backstory of where this story comes from and what we think it means and why we’re telling the story and why we came all the way to Plattsburgh.
“We thought, wow we have this huge lake in upstate New York, not very far from us, and it’s also the birthplace of the seeds of the story.
“So, wouldn’t it be really great if we could actually shoot in Plattsburgh to get that vastness of Lake Champlain, which on camera is going to look amazing. Plus, actually being in the place where a lot of the story came from we thought it would give an extra level of authenticity to the film as well.”
SPEED PITCHING
Rubeiz and Glass met last November at a development fair led by producing professor Ira Deutchman.
“It wasn’t Zoom,” she said.
“It was some other software where we met through these like speed-dating type of thing. It was very interesting. It’s a great way to meet. Bruno told his story to me. I was interested, so he would contact me a little bit later. We met in person. Once he got me the script, I just absolutely loved it and we’ve just been working on it ever since. It’s been almost a year.”
Mansi’s legendary photograph taken on July 5, 1977 captures the lake monster in profile along Route 36 north of St. Albans.
“She took the most famous picture of Champ, and the story of how she took that picture inspired the story,” Rubeiz said.
“There are lots of videos of her online talking about what she saw, what was happening that day, and when she took the picture. I was just doing some research on her, and she recently passed away.”
MONSTER MASH-UP
Fred Fort is a mash-up of different characters and stories of people who have seen unsubstantiated creatures in various lakes around the world.
“He’s this lonely man,” Rubeiz said.
“In the story, it’s Maggie, the name of the animal. Lake Champlain is going to be a stand-in for Lake Margaret, which is a fictional lake in the story. This man Fred was taught about Maggie, which is the local lake monster described by his mother, who passed away when he was very young.
“So, he sort of took the mantle of that mission, and he’s now every day going out to the lake, seeing if he can find something, interviewing people, looking for clues.
“That is his life’s mission to find this animal because it’s what his late mother told him he should do. So, he’s carrying that mission in a way because of the grief as well. In the film, we sort of follow him, and we get a sense of what his life is like, and then he finds let’s say a piece of evidence that re-frames everything he believed about this animal.”
FINAL CUT
“The Ballad of Fred Fort” is a thesis film for the students.
“It’s our graduating project,” Rubeiz said.
‘”We’re going to present it to the faculty, and it will be like the culmination of our graduate program. It’s a master’s program, and then once we show it to the faculty we’re going to screen it in festivals, hopefully around the world, mostly in the United States.”
“We’re also screening at the Strand Center for the Arts,” Glass said.
“That will be one of our first viewings. We’re in pre-production right now. We’ve had our main house location for a very long time. Bruno had found it online. We were able to secure that location in Peru.
“In terms of the actor, we had an actor for a very long time cast. That actor had got cast in something else, but he had recommended another actor that he’s worked with in the past named Seth Clayton, (Gotham, When the Moon Was Twice as Big), who is just absolutely fabulous.”
The Columbia students are still fundraising for their project.
“We have our Seed and Spark Campaign, which gives a lot of information about the story, about where it came from, about the crew that we’ve been gathering,” Glass said.
“That’s the Seed and Spark, and it’s usually for small donations. We also have Film Independent Physical Sponsorship. What we hope to do with that is allow for people to give large donations. It’s tax-deductible. For anybody who gives a large donation over $1,000, they get executive producer credit.”
‘LONG TIME COMING’
“The Ballad of Fred Fort” has submerged their minds for almost a year now.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Glass said.
“It’s a lot of prep,” Rubeiz said.
“It’s a lot of work, but we know that it’s going to show up on the screen, and we’re very excited about the location. We’ve been to Plattsburgh twice now to see the locations in person, and it’s been more than wonderful.
“We took our director of photography and our production designer with us the last time, and they also fell in love with the location. We have a strong feeling that it’s going to pay off once you see it on the screen, and we’re very, very excited to shoot this because it’s been a long time as Samantha said.”
