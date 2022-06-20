Colors of Freedom provided a journey through the North Country as part of the Juneteenth celebration of the region’s role in the fight against slavery.
The excursion stopped at several locations starting at the North Star Underground Railroad Museum (NSURM) north of Keeseville, and then on to The Evergreen and Quaker Union cemeteries, before heading to the Stephen Keese Smith Farm, the Essex County Court House, and commencing at the John Brown Farm in North Elba.
Each portrayer undertook extensive research to accurately impart facts in their monologues while imparting the flavor of their historical figures.
The event was sponsored by NSURM, John Brown Lives!, The Adirondack History Museum, and the John Brown Farm State Historic Site.
It was made possible, in part, by the Essex County Arts Council’s Cultural Assistance Program Grant with funding provided by Essex County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.