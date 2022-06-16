Sponsored by the North Star Underground Railroad Museum, John Brown Lives!, the Adirondack History Museum and the John Brown Farm State Historic Site, the Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks tour involves existing museums, exhibits at historic locations, and original re-enactments.

If You Go

WHAT: The "Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks," a self-driving tour and first ever North Country regional Juneteenth celebration.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 19

WHERE: The “Colors of Freedom” tour will start at 9 a.m. at the North Star Underground Railroad, 1131 Mace Chasm Rd., Ausable Chasm. Attendees will visit the Evergreen Cemetery in Keeseville, then proceed to the Quaker Union and Stephen Keese Smith’s farm in Peru. Next, attendees will travel to Elizabethtown Courthouse to learn about John Brown’s trip to his final resting place at 1 p.m. The final stop will be at 3 p.m. on the John Brown Farm to learn about Helen Appo Cook, a national figure in African-American suffrage and equity movements, and hear music by Knotz and Elise, and view a Black Lives Matter display.

ADMISSION: Details for “Colors of Freedom” Tour are posted here:

https://northcountryundergroundrailroad.com/forms/web/colors‐for‐freedom‐tour‐

registration.php.

The charge is $10 per person, $20 for a family pass, and pre‐registration is required.

CONTACT: Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552.

SPONSOR: Made possible, in part, by the Essex County Arts Council's Cultural Assistance Program Grant with funding provided by Essex County.

RELATED EVENT

WHAT: Filmmaker Paul Miller will be present for the screening of “Searching for Timbuctoo,” his documentary about the Black New Yorkers who settled in the Adirondacks in the 1840s to gain access to the vote and a foothold on their own land. The in-person only event is a collaboration with Adirondack Film Society and Lake Placid Center for the Arts. Following the film, Miller will be joined in conversation by Hadley Kruczek-Aaron, director of the Timbuctoo Archaeology Project at SUNY Potsdam, and Amy Godine, independent scholar, writer, and curator of the “Dreaming of Timbuctoo” Exhibition on view at the John Brown Farm.

WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday, June 18.

WHERE: Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Dr. www.lakeplacidarts.org

ADMISSION: $5.